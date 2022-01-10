“How many Star Wars nights are we going to be a part of?!”: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch should hope for more star wars nights as they are 3-1 in those games

Chris Finch is tired of having 4 star wars nights this season. Instead, he should be hoping for more of those for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards and co grabbed an easy win over Houston Rockets last night. They extended their win streak to 4, improving their record to 20-20. Although they have shown massive improvement this season, the lack of consistency is hurting their position. The Covid outbreak kept their leading scorer out for several games and they fell below the 0.500 mark.

Karl Anthony Towns torched the Rockets dropping 40 points on 60% efficiency. He called himself the best shooting big and with 4 threes last night KAT is proving that. In addition, he grabbed 9 boards and had 7 assists in the Wolves’ fourth straight win. Both Jared Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell recorded a double-double.

Also Read: “LeBron James is one in a billion – the next Magic Johnson!”: Darius Miles gets on the “Real ones” podcast to clear the air about a twisted clip from 2003 that showed him and Carlos Boozer in a bad light

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach needs a lot more star wars nights to make the playoffs

Chris Finch left Nick Nurse’s coaching staff this offseason to take the head coach position with the T’wolves. Although he has not turned things around for the franchise, they certainly look better than they did last year. Anthony Edwards is sure that they will make the playoffs this season and the ongoing 4-game win streak is clearly a positive step in proving that right.

Their head coach however is tired of having so many star wars nights this season. Before the Rockets game Sunday night, Finch was seen complaining about it as stormtroopers came out of the hallway.

As Chris Finch was walking out for his pregame media availability, a bunch of people in stormtroopers gear came out the other end of the hallway. Finch: “How many Star Wars nights are we going to be a part of?” This is at least their 4th of the year and third in a row. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 9, 2022

It was their 4th so far this season and apparently the third in a row. It is interesting to note that the Timberwolves are 3-1 on star wars nights. The only game they lost came earlier last month against Atlanta Hawks.

This particular themed night seems to be working for them. Chris Finch should instead hope for a lot more of them to remain in the play-in territory in order to make the playoffs for the first time in the last 4 years.

Also Read: “Watch Zion Williamson play high school basketball, if you need a palette cleanse from police brutality videos”: When comedian Ted Alexandro hilariously described NOLA’s youngster’s Spartanburg Days