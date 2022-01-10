“Watch Zion Williamson play high school basketball, if you need a palette cleanse from police brutality videos”: When comedian Ted Alexandro hilariously described NOLA’s youngster’s Spartanburg Days

In one of his comedy sets, Ted Alexandro spoke about Zion Williamson and joked how the Pels’ forwards high school highlights are like a “White Lives Don’t Matter Video”.

Even though Zion Williamson hasn’t played basketball all season long, one cannot deny his dominance on the court. Standing 6-foot-7, weighing 284 pounds (taking his official measurements into consideration), Zion was a menace ever since he set foot in the league as a 19-year-old. Dominating the paint on a nightly basis, Williamson would literally bully players, embarrassing 7-footers.

However, before he took on the NBA hardwood or even played for Duke University, Zion was one of the nation’s best youngsters playing at Spartanburg Day. In his senior year, Williamson stuffed the stat sheet, averaging an incredible 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks in only 23.4 minutes of action. And ended his high school campaign winning an impressive number of accolades.

Zanos’ highlights of jaw-dropping dunks, and majestic blocks dominating double and even triple teams would go viral on a regular basis. And back in 2019, Ted Alexandro, an American comedian, described Williamson’s high school highlights in a rather amusing manner.

“Zion Williamson just destroys these little white kids”: Ted Alexandro

During one of his comedy sets, Alexandro joked about Williamson’s dominance against “little white kids” as a high schooler. He further said:

“Zion Williamson, he’s an amazing athlete. So I watch clips of him on YouTube, but I don’t watch his clips at Duke, I watch his clips from high school because it’s fascinating. He was the same exact size, and he just destroys these little white kids. It’s the most hilarious thing to watch.”

“If you ever need a palette cleanse from police brutality videos, watch Zion Williamson playing high school basketball. Oh, it is like a White Lives Don’t Matter video. It is just wonderful. It’s like the scale of justice tipping back, one dunk at a time.”

I enjoy watching Zion Williamson play basketball. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NAk6Gk9m3U — Ted Alexandro (@tedalexandro) March 28, 2019

NOLA fans wish they get to see that dominant and healthy version of Zion Williamson soon. However, amid several weight issues, the 21-year-old is out with a foot injury, continuing his rehab away from the team.