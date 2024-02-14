How Much Does Caitlin Clark Make in NIL? Looking at Iowa Hawkeyes Star’s NIL Deals

Caitlin Clark has established herself as one of the premier basketball talents in the world. Playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the collegiate-level Big Ten Conference, Clark had put up some stunning numbers in 2022-23 to drastically boost her NIL value in the long run. For those unaware, college athletes are compensated with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that allow them to earn income from brands and sponsorship deals.

Clark’s NIL valuation was worth around $777,000 in 2023, placing her 44th on the ON3’s NIL Top 100 athletes list. From nutrition to sports and even banking, Clark has tapped into all these industries with her NIL deals so far, earning her a major boost in valuation. Some top brands, such as Nike, Gatorade, and Bose, have signed the Iowa guard with their deals.

Joining UConn guard Paige Bueckers, Clark became the second collegiate basketball player to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade. The popular hydration brand in sports is well known for having previously signed some of the top players in basketball, the most renowned being Michael Jordan at the peak of his career.

Clark’s contract with Gatorade includes a $22,000 commitment from the brand to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which focuses on promoting education, nutrition, and sports among youth.

Furthermore, Clark also became the first collegiate athlete to sign a deal with the insurance brand State Farm. She has featured alongside 3x Super Bowl winner and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in several commercials for the brand. This is a testament to how Clark has risen in recent years in terms of fame and affluence.

Besides, Clark has also signed NIL deals with Nike, Buick, Hy-Vee, Topps, Shoot-A-Way, Bose, and finance giants such as Goldman Sachs and tax preparation company H&R Block. All of these deals and signings have leveled Clark as an elite basketball player.

Caitlin Clark has consistently raised her value with great performances

The hype around Caitlin Clark is well-proven from the numbers she has been putting on for her senior year. Clark has been averaging 32.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 7 rebounds per game this season. Furthermore, she was an AP Player of the Year in 2023 and has been selected as 3x All Big-Ten first team during her collegiate career.

While Clark has won most major accolades and awards at her level, she was looming a NCAA championship, which she got close to last year. However, this year things look different with the Hawkeyes guard putting up even better numbers averaging 32.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

With such a loaded resume, Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick for the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft. The expectations on Clark are quite dazzling, with the league surely expecting to achieve a significant boost from the high profile and national notoriety that she carries along from her college career.