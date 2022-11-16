Larsa Pippen First Met Marcus Jordan as a 10 Y/o Kid, Begging Michael Jordan for a $299 PlayStation

Larsa Pippen met Scottie Pippen in the 1990s. They tied the knot in 1997, and had four beautiful children together. When Scottie and Larsa split up in 2018, Larsa started making a lot of headlines. She came in the spotlight when news broke out that she was dating rapper Future.

Since then, she’s been associated with a lot of people, including Malik Beasley, Bronny James, and now, Marcus Jordan. Larsa runs an OnlyFans page, which was shut down by her father, which she claimed was the reason why she lost her s*xuality.

However, her latest photos with Marcus Jordan, where the couple was spotted on the beaches of Miami, reflect no issues. However, the media did not take kindly to Michael Jordan’s son dating his former teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

Twitter user points out disturbing fact about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship

While I’m always someone who’s all for true love, there are some cases where finding love can be rather disturbing for others. There is no issue in dating people with a significant age gap. However, knowing someone as a child and then dating them when they’re an adult? That’s rather disturbing.

This is exactly what is happening in this situation. When Scottie married Larsa, there is no chance that the Jordans didn’t get an invite. If they attended the wedding, Larsa, who was 23 at that time, must have met Marcus, who was just 7 years old.

Photos of 48-Year-Old Larsa Pippen, Who Cheated on Scottie Twice w/Future & Various Mid-Level Exemption Players in NBA, Packing on The PDA w/ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Who She First Met When Marcus Was Begging His Pops For a Playstation 2 (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/mTeIEz1BPx pic.twitter.com/Ldi7CT58aA — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) November 14, 2022

The user joked about how Larsa might have met Marcus when the PS2 came out(PS2 came out in 2000). However, I suspect the two might have even met earlier.

Is Scottie Pippen dating someone?

Ever since their divorce, Scottie Pippen has been linked with several women. He was in a relationship with Claudia Bouza in 2021. As of now, there is no information on Scottie being involved with someone. However, in September, Pippen was seen with a mystery woman.

Scottie Pippen out with a mystery woman amid his ex-wife dating Marcus Jordan pic.twitter.com/zwlG4dVAqd — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) September 27, 2022

