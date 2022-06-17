“Draymond Green takes a fiery shot at Kevin Durant following Finals win”: Warriors star mocks Nets star for his mid-game Tweet after taking home the title and his fourth ring

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have been taking some subtle shots at each other ever since the Finals started, and it looks like Draymond got the last laugh.

Durant joining the Warriors in the 2016 offseason was perhaps the most league altering move in NBA history. Never before had a player of Durant’s caliber joined a team like the Warriors.

They had just won 73 games, an NBA record, and they had beaten Kevin Durant’s Thunder in those Conference Finals. Everyone labeled Durant’s move as weak and selfish. It was criticized more than LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat.

With the Warriors reaching the Finals, debates raged on about who was more critical to Golden State’s success in the Durant years. They won two titles and made it to a third before injuries finally derailed their dynasty. Fans got in on the action, and Kevin Durant and Draymond Green also joined in later.

From my view of it, this is 100% false… https://t.co/of6pFJUfvi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 31, 2022

Draymond Green mocks Kevin Durant in latest Tweet

Draymond Green is currently celebrating his fourth NBA championship as the Warriors dominated the Celtics in game six. That makes four titles in eight years for the team.

During the Finals, Durant was involved in a lot of back and forths with fans about how much he was carried by the Warriors and Curry or the other way around, and he Tweeted this out in the middle of game one.

High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 3, 2022

Not too long ago, Green put this Tweet out:

Extremely high level of basketball was displayed — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Now, it’s unclear if Durant ever Tweeted his comment out in a sarcastic manner or if he was just talking about the game in general, but with the context of the beef beforehand, it’s hard to overlook this as another chapter in that book.

Draymond and the Warriors are never afraid to fire back at anyone, and it’s clear that Green wasn’t trying to be subtle with this Tweet. We may need to wait for his next podcast episode to find out what he truly meant by this latest Tweet.

