How Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade Made More Than $40,000 for Every Social Post During the Pandemic 

There is just something about the rich getting richer. Just ask Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade. The NBA legends were making more than $40,000 per Instagram post, and it was during the pandemic no less!

Multi-millionaires with huge social media followings can often find themselves in fortunate situations. During the pandemic, the internet became the only way a lot of people could make money. And those with big Instagram accounts could leverage the situation in a fantastic manner. Their influence was real.

For NBA athletes, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade led the way. The two made a staggering amount of money during the pandemic. They made over $40,000 from each social media post!

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade were scooping in excess of $40,000 per post!

As per data from this British website. Shaquille O’Neal and Dwayne Wade rank at the top for all NBA and Ex-NBA players when it comes to raking in hefty fees for a social media post.

We have crunched the numbers, so you don’t have to, and here are the results. Shaq made roughly 36477 Pounds for every sponsored post on Instagram. That translates to $44137, during the pandemic.

And Dwyane Wade was not far behind. He made 35787 Pounds per post or 43302 Dollars! (we based the calculations on the exchange rate at the time (May 2020). Wherein 1 GBP = 1.21 USD)

Those are outrageous figures for earnings through an Instagram post no less. And combine that with the fact they are already multi-millionaires.

How social media is adding to already exacerbated net worths

This trend is nothing new either. As economies scale up these figures will only continue to grow. As per reports, soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo earns well over a million Dollars for every single sponsored post.

Shaq and D-Wade are worth over $600 million combined. And these figures are outdated so you can expect them to be far wealthier than this.

Nonetheless, we can’t help but wonder in awe at the jaw-dropping amount of money they made for uploading a picture and a caption. Guess it’s a whole new paradigm we live in.

