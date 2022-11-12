Knicks’ ‘Accidental’ 9/11 Social Media Post Right up there with Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Disabled Kid’ Post in the ‘Hall of Failures’

New York Knicks and making blunders, is a relationship that you know cannot disappoint. The franchise hasn’t been the same since Carmelo Anthony left and their latest social media error just makes you wonder, is there any hope left?

We don’t know. And frankly, we are not sure how the intern or the social media manager who posted this missed out on it. It is bizarre to see such a big organization fail so miserably on a big stage. And the worst part of it is that the blunder isn’t a joke. Instead, it’s a remark on one of the worst tragedies in America’s history.

This post from the Knicks is making rounds and let’s see if you spot the error.

Put on for the city 🏙 https://t.co/aU3cVX5Nu5 pic.twitter.com/zXtZFFZ3Ab — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 11, 2022

It might take you a minute but once you see it, you’ll be face-palming.

Also read: 6′ 10″ Kevin Durant is Booing Young Knicks fans and Mocks them as he Notches 13th Straight Win

New York Knicks is failing on and off the court

The Knicks have not had a good season in a while, the last time they made the playoffs, a certain Trae Young knocked them out in a cold fashion. Today, they are reaching new lows, especially on the social media front.

As many have pointed out, this error does not look good and especially considering that 9/11 is a tragedy that shook the lives of many New Yorkers.

And as rightly pointed out, this is one of the worst team social media posts. And for those that couldn’t spot it, we are baffled as to how.

this is one of the worst team social media posts of all time, right? like we can all agree that it has to be top 3? pic.twitter.com/EsdEpOFbC6 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 12, 2022

This post rightly belongs in the ‘hall of failures’. It reminds us of another one, perhaps the best of the lot.

Also read: New York Knicks is worth $5.8 billion, ahead of LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s teams

When Shaquille O’Neal made a similar error

When Shaq made a similar error, he was spared because the liberal left didn’t have their armies ready for canceling the big man. But what did he do? He posted a selfie where he was making a pose and it may look funny at first but it was mocking a disabled kid.

And we are stunned by that as you are. Glad there was no cancel culture back then because Shaq would have been hazed quite quickly.

Although both posts are likely down to human error, it is tragic to see such big accounts fumble the bag. The Knicks won tonight’s game so there is some cause for celebration. But such terrible posts are a reminder for everyone to be a little more careful.

Do you think there will be repercussions? Was it an intern? Was their social media manager?

Also read: 6ft 9” Magic Johnson, Who Was Referred to as ‘Tragic Magic’ in 1984, Won 3 More Championships and Proved Fans Wrong