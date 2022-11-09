Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Taahirah O’Neal Is One Step Away from Accessing $400 Million

Every father wants their children to do better than them in life. While for some that might be a little difficult. Just ask Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Taahirah O’Neal. She has earned her stripes, well almost. With a bachelor’s degree in tow, she is just one step away from gaining access to his huge $400 million fortune.

For those of you that don’t know, Taahirah O’Neal is Shaq’s eldest daughter. She was born in 1996 to Shaquille O’Neal and Arnetta Yarborough. The reason why her name doesn’t come up often is that she shies away from the spotlight, unlike her half-siblings.

Taahirah does so because her education is her first priority and she graduated from Oglethorpe University with Magna cum Lauda honors. Talk about merit. Shaq was surely proud of it.

Who is Taahirah O’Neal and what is her net worth?

Taahirah, Shaq’s first daughter is also a millionaire! Yes, that was quite obvious given the fact that she is an NBA legend’s daughter, right?

Well, you will be delighted to learn that a majority of her net worth is self-earned. As per numerous sources, young Taahirah is working for Pepsico as a Brand Communication and Community Engagement Analyst. And has earned her stripes in the corporate world.

What’s more, her ascent in the corporate world is not only helping her build a fortune but is also opening doors for her to gain access to O’Neal’s massive $400 million net worth.

However, she has only completed one step of Shaq’s requirements.

What are the steps to access Shaquille O’Neal’s enormous $400 million fortune?

Shaq has one rule for his children when it comes to granting access to his $400 million net worth. We also reckon that with time and investments yielding benefits, it might be more than the aforementioned sum.

Despite the luster of such a life-changing fortune, “The Big Diesel” has ensured that his children have to complete certain clauses to earn the right to access his fortune.

The clauses are pretty simple too, get a bachelor’s degree and get a master’s degree. And most parents would be sincerely proud of that one. Taahirah is one-half of the way there! And given her academic trajectory, she is well on the path to getting access to that fortune.

But hearing these things about Shaq and his daughter, we reckon neither of them cares enough about this fortune business. They are trailblazers and we hope that like her father, Taahirah too carves her own path.

