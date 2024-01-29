“How The F**k Do We Keep Doing This?”: LeBron James Questions Stephen Curry On Their Sustained Greatness Following Lakers-Warriors 2OT Classic

The NBA weekend produced one of the most entertaining games of recent times as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. The game went into double overtime before the visitors caused an upset to the home crowd with a 145-144 triumph. Soon after the conclusion, LeBron James and Stephen Curry united as they reflected on their sustained greatness.

After a cinematic ending to the match, the talismanic figures of both franchises hugged each other while smiling. “How does it keep getting better?” the Warriors guard asked the 4x MVP while reminiscing about their encounters. “I don’t understand. How the f**k do we keep doing this, bro? Huh? How do we keep doing this?” the Lakers forward responded expressing his disbelief.

Following the moment of skepticism, the champions showcased respect for each other, stating, “Good game”. Yet, the frustration of Splash Brother became visible as soon after he frustratingly mentioned, “Goddamnit”. On his way back to the locker room, the 2x MVP even ripped his jersey while failing to completely control his emotions.

His anger remained justified as his three-pointer toward the end of the second overtime almost sealed the victory for the Warriors. With less than 7 seconds left to play, the 35-year-old scored from behind the arc before James displayed his basketball acumen. The 39-year-old penetrated the paint while earning himself a foul call with 1.2 seconds left on the shot clock. The 20x All-Star made his efforts count as his clutch free throws assisted the franchise win two consecutive matches.

Thus, both of them had a major say in the outcome of the crucial encounter over the weekend. At the same time, they ended the game as the top scorers for their respective teams displaying their on-court impact. While the 2022 Finals MVP registered 46 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists in 43 minutes, the 4x Finals MVP recorded a triple-double with 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

Thus, in a post-match interview, the 2004 ROTY addressed the excellence while talking about his ambition. He credited his 6ft 2″ nemesis for his sustained brilliance, stating, “Steph keeps me young,” before adding, “It’s something that you will truly take all in when you are done playing”.

So, neither Curry nor James could truly comprehend their greatness in the NBA over the years. It put into perspective how the basketball gods have certainly blessed this legendary duo for their hard work and perseverance. Both have reconstructed the modules of the sport while setting benchmarks for generations to come. As for the two stars’ statements on their own greatness, given the disbelief they have set into countless different fans, it really is hard to blame them for feeling the same way.

How LeBron James outsmarted the Golden State Warriors

With the outcome of the match coming down to the final possession, the 2008 scoring champion relied on his athleticism. Rather than finding ways to search for an uncontested shot, he drove to the rim while aiming to bypass the traffic. His decision paid off as the 6ft 9″ icon secured a win for his squad in the process.

Yet, the free throw disparity of the game of 43-16 in favor of the away side raised eyebrows all around as the Warriors camp addressed it after the match. “In a single game when you have inconsistency on both sides, that’s the most frustrating thing,” he highlighted. The team’s head coach Steve Kerr took it a step further as he indicated a sign of favouritism, declaring, “I am not gonna comment on that”.

Despite the controversial calls in the game, the decision from James to attack the paint in the clutch moment remains applaudable. Even after losing his acceleration at this age, he remains one of the fastest NBA players while covering the court in a straight line. Thus, he relied on it wholeheartedly as his self-belief yet again became the decisive factor.