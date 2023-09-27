$80,000,000 Worth Jimmy Butler Gets Trolled for Mistaking Rolls Royce for a Bugatti After Recent ‘$145 Full Tank’ Rant: “Got So Many Expensive Cars, It All Gets Confusing”

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is finally back from his London trip. The Heat star looks like he is currently lodged somewhere in California. While in Cali, Jimmy is feeling the heat, not from the weather but from the gas prices. A recent video surfaced where Jimmy was seen complaining about gas prices as he filled up his Rolls Royce. Ironically, Butler kept referring to the car as a Buggatti, for which he got trolled heavily.

Jimmy Butler of all people shouldn’t be complaining about gas prices. The Miami Heat superstar is worth $80,000,000. The Miami forward still has 3 more years on his contract which is worth another $146, 396,031. But the mix-up between the two cars must have been an honest mistake, as Jimmy is one of the few people in the world who can afford to have both cars sitting in his garage.

Butler wants a refund for his gas money

The gas prices in California might just make Jimmy Butler up and leave. Butler, who is known for his ‘frugal’ ways, wasn’t feeling California’s inflated gas prices. The Heat star even devised a plan, telling the person recording the video, “Man trying to get some of this gas back. You think if I go in there and tell them I put in the wrong gas, they gonna give me a refund?”.

After sharing his brilliant refund idea with the rest of the world, Butler decided to share how much the refuel had cost him. In the video, Butler looked at the meter and said, “$145 to fill up a Bugatti“. This statement didn’t go down too well, as the public was quick to point out that Jimmy was driving a Rolls Royce and not a Buggatti. A fan commented,

The internet didn’t stop there, with some pointing out that Jimmy of all people shouldn’t be complaining about inflated prices, as he sells a cup of BigFace Coffe for $20.

People call out Jimmy’s hypocrisy

Jimmy Butler’s rant about inflated gas prices didn’t sit too well with the netizens. Jimmy, who is known to be quite the ‘hustler’, was called out for his hypocrisy.

Butler had started a coffee brand called ‘Big Face Coffee’ during the NBA Bubble. Jimmy would charge upwards of $50 for a coffee to NBA players. But Jimmy continued to sell coffee at an inflated price even when the brand opened to the normal public. At $20 for a cup of coffee, Butler was trolled heavily for his criticism of inflated gas prices.