“Call Me, I Will Come There and Act Crazy!”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Advice to Sons Shareef and Co. On Racism and Dealing With Police

Shaquille O’Neal has probably had the most eventful life of all time. When he was born, his stepfather taught him how to be tough, and helped him hone his style with the ferocity of a raging Bull.

Then, Shaq makes it to the NBA as the first overall pick, where he proceeds to dominate for quite a few years and has a few years where he isn’t quite as hot anymore. So, he retires… and then proceeds to work so well with his money, that his net worth goes up to a whopping $400 million.

And the man is still just 50 years old.

Given his life, he has seen a lot of things, including how to deal with the police. And on one occasion, he revealed how he divulged all that information to Shaqir, Shareef and co.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal told his family exactly what to do when dealing with the Police

Dealing with the police in general can be hard. But, when you are a person of color, things can be especially difficult, and the situation can devolve very quickly, oftentimes due to the racism of the system.

So, it is of tantamount importance to Shaquille O’Neal that his kids know what to do when dealing with the Police. And back in 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, here is what the man said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as per People Magazine.

“I have to talk with them all the time… I told them, ‘First of all, you have to try to defuse the situation or show respect. If you have to understand that these people are also out here to do all their jobs. So, you try to defuse the situation. If it happens to get rough, don’t say anything, don’t do anything, just comply.'”

“‘And then when all is said and done, you call me, and if stuff gets out of hand, then I will handle it… I will be the one to come around and act crazy. I don’t want you to act crazy while you’re out there by yourself.’ So, I just try to tell them, just comply, just listen, but a lot of times that doesn’t work either.”

That’s a scary reality to have to confront. Even if you try absolutely everything to comply, even that may not work. And in the end, you could end up losing your life.

All because some people in positions of power don’t like the color of your skin.

What else has Shaquille O’Neal asked of his kids?

This story doesn’t need much explanation, apart from the one Shaquille O’Neal gives.

So, how about we bring it right to you?

3 degrees is undoubtedly asking for a lot.

But for a piece of his $400 million fortune?

Anyone in the world would be out of their mind to not take that deal.

