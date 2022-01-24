Basketball

“How the hell did Kobe Bryant score 81 points in a single game?!”: When the Lakers legend joined Wilt Chamberlain atop the scoring charts in a game vs Raptors

"How the hell did Kobe Bryant score 81 points in a single game?!": When the Lakers legend joined Wilt Chamberlain atop the scoring charts in a game vs Raptors
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Peyton Manning is not there to watch the Denver Nuggets, his wife owns the Grizzlies": NBA Twitter points out that despite living in Denver, the Broncos legend supports a different team
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"How the hell did Kobe Bryant score 81 points in a single game?!": When the Lakers legend joined Wilt Chamberlain atop the scoring charts in a game vs Raptors
“How the hell did Kobe Bryant score 81 points in a single game?!”: When the Lakers legend joined Wilt Chamberlain atop the scoring charts in a game vs Raptors

Kobe Bryant scored 33,643 points in his 20 NBA career – much of it was…