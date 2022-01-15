“I am not Kobe Bryant”: Devin Booker respectfully dismisses comparisons between the Lakers legend and him after repeated Mamba Mentality chants from fans

Devin Booker has been repeatedly compared to the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by ESPN and other national media. But the Suns star wants to put paid to all of these notions, speaking his mind in a recent press conference.

The Phoenix Suns were arguably the story of the NBA through the 2020-21 season. They broke through from not even being in the playoff picture for a decade to making the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years.

Signing Chris Paul and getting Deandre Ayton fit for the entire season helped them make this big breakthrough. And it also helped Devin Booker put his name in the NBA record books.

Despite their loss, Booker put up 40-point performances in back-to-back games. He played through elite on and off-ball defense played by everyone on the Bucks roster to tally 28.2 points per game.

Devin Booker dismisses comparisons with Kobe Bryant one final time

Speaking to Suns reporter Kellan Olson, Devin Booker expressed his exasperation with the Mamba Mentality quotes that he often gets bombarded with:

I asked Devin Booker about the hate he got online for the fun with The Raptor. Only problem he has with the online discourse is being compared to Kobe Bryant or hearing Mamba Mentality attached to him. “I’m inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality but I am not Kobe Bryant.” pic.twitter.com/cigcypZSCq — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 15, 2022

The Phoenix Suns continue to maintain their position at the top of the NBA’s standings. They’re currently at a 60-win pace at 31-10, with all of their available roster playing up to their potential.

In light of their recent performances and Booker’s age, the Suns have something special building in Phoenix. Amid all of the turmoil regarding the investigations of their owner Robert Saver’s discriminatory behaviour, the team has sustained a championship mentality and deserves to be thoroughly lauded for it.