How to Vote for the NBA Slam Dunk Competition

Regardless who the contestants are in the competition, the Slam Dunk Contest is the most anticipated event of NBA All-Star Weekend. The high-flying theatrics of players ranging from superstars to role players captivate fans across the world. Historically, the NBA chooses five judges responsible for scoring each dunk. However, your voice holds power now too, as you can vote on the competition.

There are four participants in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. A pair of rookies, Bulls forward Matas Buzelis and Spurs guard Stephon Castle will grace the stage. Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. will be competing as well, and the final participant is none other than two-time Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung. The G-League star is looking to become the first player to win three consecutive years in the competition.

Four of the judges are former NBA players: Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Baron Davis, and two-time dunk contest champ, Jason Richardson. One additional judge will be the spokesperson for the fan vote.

Fans will need NBA ID to make their impact on the Slam Dunk Contest via the NBA app. NBA content creator and YouTube star, Jesser, will serve as the ID representative who will reveal scores in real-time as they come in.

How to vote on the Slam Dunk Contest

Fans could text a certain number with their vote for All-Star MVP in previous years. This time, however, fans will have to use NBA ID to vote on the competition.

NBA ID is a free account, which provides fans with exclusive offers, personalized content and access to events. Fan voting is quite easy. Following each dunk, NBA ID members will be able to submit their scores via the NBA app or on nba.com/id.

The average fan score will be considered with Garnett, McGrady, Davis and Richardson’s. In the rare case of a tie, Jesser will give a tie-breaking pick on behalf of the fans.

For the first time ever, fans will play a direct role in crowning the next AT&T Slam Dunk Champion. The collective NBA ID member score will be presented by basketball content creator @Jesser, who will serve as this year’s inaugural NBA ID Member Rep. Learn how you can vote in… https://t.co/wbQDtzhj1p — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2025



The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will be held on February 15 at Chase Center starting at 8 PM ET. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of NBA history.