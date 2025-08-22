Draymond Green Questions if Paige Bueckers Is ‘Becoming the Face of the W’ After ESPN’s Record Attendance Graphic

If you’re not watching the WNBA, you’re missing out. There’s some incredible basketball being played on a nightly basis, and the league has more talent than ever before. With just a few short weeks left in the regular season, now is the perfect time to get immersed before it’s too late.

Many have credited Caitlin Clark for ushering in this boom in women’s basketball. Clark was a superstar at the University of Iowa, a must-see attraction every time she took the court. After going first overall to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, her store shone even brighter, causing attendance and viewership numbers to reach all-time highs.

Clark has barely been able to play this year due to a slew of unfortunate injuries, but the league is still rolling even without her. Led by Napheesa Collier, the Minnesota Lynx have been the league’s best team at 28-7. The New York Liberty are gearing up to defend their title with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones again leading the way. Even Clark’s Fever are in the hunt despite being without their second-year leader.

There are so many players doing amazing things right now, but nobody has captured everyone’s attention lately quite like Paige Bueckers. Fresh off winning the national title with UConn in April, Bueckers has already proven herself to be one of the best players in the league in her rookie season.

Just a few nights ago, Bueckers tied a rookie record by scoring 44 points against the Sparks. Emblematic of how this season has gone for her Wings, they lost on a buzzer-beating runner by Kelsey Plum, dropping them to 9-27 on the year. The biggest story was Bueckers and her ultra-efficient game though, and some people are now wondering if, with Clark still sidelined with an injury, Bueckers is usurping her throne as the league’s most prominent player.

Draymond Green has played his entire career with Steph Curry, so he knows a bit about these things. Recently on Threads, he wondered if Bueckers is in fact becoming the face of the league after ESPNW used her image on a graphic promoting a new WNBA attendance record.

“So I just came across this post on ESPNW IG… and I found the picture interesting. Is there a shift happening?” Green asked. He also pointed out that the Wings aren’t top three in attendance, which made him ask the question, “Is Paige quickly becoming the face of the W?”

Ramona Shelburne chimed in after Green’s first question to point out how more people are tuning into the league on a daily basis, which is also translating to increased attendance. She also made a great point to bring up the Golden State Valkyries, a new expansion team that has had outstanding attendance all year.

Having an extra (popular) team and four extra games this year will help the WNBA blow away its previous attendance records, but even without that added boost, this would still be a landmark year. Most teams still have about eight or nine games left to play, so there can be no questioning the league’s popularity.

Clark’s Fever lead the league in attendance, and the Valkyries are just behind them. Bueckers’ ascendance hasn’t yet translated to great attendance in Dallas, but the team’s poor record can be blamed for that. Nationally, people are taking notice, and over time, that will translate to increased ticket sales, especially as the Wings improve the roster around her in the years to come.

ESPNW is smart to put Bueckers front and center on their graphic, especially since Clark has been MIA for much of this year. When she gets back, it could spark a rivalry that could take the league to new heights, as Dan Patrick recently said on his show.

Clark is still the face of the league, but Bueckers is the player of the moment, and she’s coming for the crown whether Clark likes it or not. There’s also Collier, who’s in line to win her first MVP, A’ja Wilson, who’s already won the award three times and many other phenomenal players. Even if ESPNW won’t be able to use Bueckers on its postseason graphics, it won’t be hurting for choices.