“How you play center your whole career and still can’t make a good top 5 list!”: NBA Twitter roasts Kendrick Perkins over his Top-5 Centers in the NBA list

NBA Twitter is surprised by former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins and his Top 5 Centers in the NBA list, roast him for the same

In the last few years, we have seen the rise of retired players turning into analysts. We see players like Dwyane Wade make appearances on Inside the NBA. There are players like Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley who are regulars on Inside the NBA. We also have Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, and a lot more. A lot of other players have their own podcasts and talk shows.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan did one hell of a job carrying the torch”: Dr J lauds the Bulls legend for his role in making NBA basketball global

All this has given the players a better platform to express their views. However, it’s not always a good thing. A lot of the time takes by these players turned analysts are quite off the mark, which leads to public reticulations. One such ex-player who has been at the receiving end a lot is Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins gets roasted by NBA Twitter

Kendrick Perkins is known for his quite bold takes and his “CARRY THE HELL ON”. Recently, he took out a list of Top 5 centers in the NBA.

He added Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton, and Clint Capella.

As expected, this list did not sit right with the good people of Twitter. They wasted no time in letting Perk know the same.

How you play center your whole career and still can’t make a good top 5 list 💀 — Depressed Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) September 24, 2021

Bam is not a center and KAT isn’t a center. Relax — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) September 24, 2021

Also Read: “Stephen Curry and co. should trade Andrew Wiggins today!”: Stephen A Smith breaks down what the Warriors should do with the unvaccinated forward

You set screens on your own teammates before, trust me you don’t know what it takes to be a good big man lmaoo — pfizerpapi 🇭🇹 (@knationgfx) September 24, 2021

Perk, We are gonna need to have words… — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) September 24, 2021

Well, it’s safe to say that Kendrick Perkins screwed the pooch with this list. Not including Karl Anthony-Towns, or Bam Adebayo, whilst taking Clint Capela?