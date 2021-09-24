“Stephen Curry and co. should trade Andrew Wiggins today!”: Stephen A Smith breaks down what the Warriors should do with the unvaccinated forward

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith believes the Golden State Warriors should trade Andrew Wiggins if he continues to decline the vaccine

Andrew Wiggins, the former 2014 #1 Draft Pick, is in a troublesome situation. Even though the NBA hasn’t made vaccines mandatory for all the players, he still is bound to face problems. The State of California has made it mandatory for people to be vaccinated in order to be in attendance with big crowds. The Chase Center, home to the Warriors, can host up to 18,000 people. In order to play there, Wiggins would need to get vaccinated or get a certificate from the NBA. This has put a lot of Warriors fans in a frenzy.

Wiggins, who averaged 18.6 points the previous season, has proven to be a key player. He can stretch the floor, and also is an excellent defender. Not having him present for the Warriors’ home games makes no sense. The team playing without their key player for half of the season is really illogical. Stephen A Smith has a solution for the same.

“Trade Andrew Wiggins”: Stephen A Smith

At the start of the offseason, Stephen A suggested an Andrew Wiggins-Ben Simmons trade. However, the Warriors, and the Sixers both did not like that idea. Smith, in his recent episode of First Take, doubles down on his trade stance.

According to Smith, even though Wiggins averaged 18ppg, he is not an assertive player. If Wiggins cannot play half the Warriors’ game, he is useless to them, and hence they should start finding trades unless they can find a way around the vaccination. Smith believes the Warriors since they’re getting Klay Thompson back, are competing for a ring, and hence need the best squad around.

The Warriors should trade Andrew Wiggins today. pic.twitter.com/mJh7y4yfWK — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 23, 2021

Unless the Warriors can figure out a way to get Wiggins permission to play at Chase Center, Smith is right. They need their entire squad, and if Wiggins would be unavailable for half the games, it makes no sense to keep him. Hopefully Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors would figure out a solution soon. The NBA preseason begins in 2 weeks.