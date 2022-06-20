Basketball

“How’s the view from Kobe Bryant’s shoulders, Shaquille O’Neal!”: When the Inside crew trolled Lakers legend with most brilliant way possible, while promoting Drake’s album

Shaquille O'Neal
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"My jersey is too damn small!!": When LeBron James made the most RIDICULOUS excuse for missing game winning shots in an exhibition match
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal
“How’s the view from Kobe Bryant’s shoulders, Shaquille O’Neal!”: When the Inside crew trolled Lakers legend with most brilliant way possible, while promoting Drake’s album

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal formed one of the NBA’s most formidable duos in the…