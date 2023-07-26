“H**S Ain’t S**T”: 49-Year-Old Larsa Pippen’s Involvement With Michael Jordan’s 32-Year-Old Son Defended by Controversial Comedian

The internet is abuzz with the relationship between 49-year-old Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, and 32-year-old Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son. Some people were surprised, while others were unsympathetic towards Pippen. Aries Spears shared his insights on their relationship during his appearance on VladTV, taking a different angle on the situation.

Advertisement

Aries Spears is known for his outrageous takes on the entertainment world. He often calls out artists and isn’t afraid of confrontations. For instance, he openly ridiculed Lizzo for her weight. However, his reaction to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was surprisingly mellow.

Aries Spears’ diplomatic take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan Relationship

During his VladTV appearance, he humorously referred to Larsa Pippen as dating ‘Baby GOAT Jordan’ when asked about their relationship. This was actually Marcus Jordan at the time.

Advertisement

However, on a more serious note, he justified Larsa Pippen’s actions using the words ‘equality’ and ‘special treatment.’ When pressed further about their relationship, he continued to defend the couple.

“That’s not his Son’s Fault. You know. And They’re not together so technically it’s two grown adults. They can do whatever they wanna do.”

Spears went back and forth with Vlad on this. He claimed the relationship between Jordan and Pippen would sour over this. Spears defended the couple once more. Surprisingly, he blamed Scottie Pippen for ruining his relationship with Michael Jordan. He also accused Pippen of badmouthing him despite Jordan’s love for Pippen.

“Let’s back up a second. Scottie needs to take reponsibility for Scottie. We know where he comes from. He said it on the Last Dance. He was mad cause Phil Jackson drew up the play for Kukoc instead of him. How that’s Michael’s fault, I don’t know. He is the one to accept the s***ty contract with the Jerrys. How that’s Michael’s fault, I don’t know. So to try and be mad at Michael and saying these outlandish ridiculous s***, when Michael ain’t even part of the decisions you made.”

Advertisement

Spears was not fond of Larsa Pippen. When informed that Larsa Pippen dated her son’s teammate from the Lakers, Scottie Pippen Jr, Aries Spears made an intriguing remark:

“If H*** ain’t s***, it was personal.”

Larsa on having received Michael Jordan’s blessing

Larsa bravely shared her love life with Marcus Jordan amid controversies. She expressed happiness and stated they were in a special place. However, when asked about His Airness’ blessing, she avoided giving a straightforward answer.

“They’re fine. Everyone’s fine. Yea I think like, when you’re an adult I think your parents just wants to see you happy. Like my parents wants to see my happy, his parents wants to see him happy… Yeah, I feel like we’re great, yeah, I feel like — we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

At first glance, the relationship appears fine. Yet, it’s undeniable that it has intensified internal strife between Jordan and Pippen. The camaraderie between the once invincible NBA duo is now diminishing gradually.