“Arvydas Sabonis would definitely be proud of Domantas Sabonis!”: The Pacers’ star officially surpasses his father in career points, rebounds, and assists

With his 24-point performance against the Thunder, Domantas Sabonis officially surpasses his father in career points, rebounds, and assists.

There have been several father-son duos throughout the course of NBA history. Dell Curry-Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant-Joe Bryant, Gary Trent-Gary Trent Jr, Bill Walton-Luke Walton are just a few popular ones fans know about. However, not many might know it but Domantas Sabonis and his father Arvydas Sabonis are one of the most successful overseas duos the league has ever witnessed.

Arvydas was a 7-foot-3 giant who played the majority of his career in several leagues across Europe. The Lithuanian only played in the NBA for 7 seasons, all of which came when he was over 30 years in age. As a center in the NBA, “Sabas” represented the Blazers, and averaged 12 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the 470 games he played. And back in 2011, one of the best European players was even enshrined in the Hall-Of-Fame.

Whereas, Domantas had a different route than his father. Attending Gonzaga for 2 years, the 6-foot-11 forward got drafted by the OKC in the 2016 Draft. Ever since the former Bulldog joined the Pacers, his game took some huge strides and even got selected to 2 All-Star appearances.

Domantas Sabonis surpasses his father in the three major stats in over 150 fewer games

On Friday night, Domantas dropped a 24-point triple-double to lead the Pacers to grab a win against the Thunder. Recording his 5,630th career point in the contest, the 25-year-old officially surpassed his father in career points, rebounds, and assists.

like father, like son.@Dsabonis11 has officially passed his dad, Arvydas, in career points, rebounds and assists 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kgQHiIeeZX — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 29, 2022

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

the age difference in these two photos make it definitely seem like a father/son relationship https://t.co/uuMRFmUVlw — COURT$IDE KEV (@KEVNDU) January 29, 2022

This is crazy to me. Also, Arvydas Sabonis will forever be one of my favorite players. The Original Unicon. https://t.co/KnWYz6BS04 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 29, 2022

This is extremely cool. Important to keep in mind that international players didn’t really crack the NBA & Arvydas was at the tail end of his prime by the time he got to Portland. But Domas started as a young rookie. It’s old vs. young in more ways than one. https://t.co/OhIXJHC4eD — Dave Searle (@MillerTimePod) January 29, 2022

Surely, the Sabonis family would’ve been one happy household.