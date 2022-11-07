Shaquille O’Neal’s Multi-millionaire Son, Myles B O’Neal Tries Choking the 7 Footer With Cheetos In a Prank

One of the pleasures of being a multi-millionaire is having your own private jet and flying wherever you want to whenever you want to. Shaquille O’Neal for one uses that privilege quite frequently.

Being born into the family of a millionaire has its advantage too. One can ask The Big Aristotle for a ride whenever they are traveling to a common destination.

But while doing that, when you see your prankster dad sleeping with his mouth open, how much ever big your urge is, you should refrain from choking your 7-feet tall, 50-year-old dad on Cheetos while flying.

Myles B. O’Neal pulls a prank on a sleeping Shaquille O’Neal mid-air

In a hilarious clip uploaded by O’Neal on his Instagram, the second oldest of his six children, Myles B. O’Neal, appeared to be traveling with his dad on a private jet and was in a mood to prank the prankster himself while he was taking a nap.

While O’Neal was deep in his sleep with his humungous long legs stretching out to the seat several feet away from him, Myles took the opportunity to do something hilarious.

The 25-year-old took his dad’s snack Cheetos and started to put them in one by one in his mouth and could not stop until he filled up both his nostrils as well. Watch it here,

Hey!!! How did Shaq have such a non-animated response? Was it all made up? Anyway, it was fun to watch.

How well Myles B. O’Neal, the independent millionaire child of Shaq, does?

The only non-biological child of him and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, who is Shaunie’s firstborn from her previous relationship, Myles is a professional DJ and model by profession and has an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million.

He has appeared on TV shows, commercials, and fashion shows and has endorsed some big-name brands Under Armour, Givenchy, and Michael Kors.

