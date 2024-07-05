“Hyped to Be Back”: Stephen Curry Excited for 1st Olympics, Talks About Representing Team USA Again

Western Conference guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talks with forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns and forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics looming on the horizon, the USA Men’s Basketball Team members are heading to Las Vegas for the pre-tournament training camp. Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry was among the first to arrive in Sin City and expressed excitement about representing his nation.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old will make his Olympic debut and likely be the team’s starting point guard. The last time Curry suited up for his country was at the FIBA 2014 World Cup, where he led Team USA to a gold medal win. The four-time NBA champion and two-time World Cup winner spoke about his eagerness to add an Olympic gold medal to his incredible trophy haul, saying,

“We got 39 days or so to get locked in to go get this gold medal. 12 amazing talented guys ready to come together for one goal, so I’m hyped for the goal. This is 10 years since I was on Team USA back in 2024, so I’m hyped to be back.”

Steph Curry arrives for #USABMNT Training Camp in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/NTCHvgY7Fx — NBA (@NBA) July 5, 2024

Team USA is the favorite to win the Men’s Basketball event for the fifth time in a row but will face stiff competition from teams like Canada and France. To avoid a repeat of their fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the country is sending its heaviest hitter to Paris to bring home another gold.

The roster flying to France will be among Team USA’s strongest contingents ever to play in the Olympics. The team is spearheaded by Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, who will play as a trio in a competitive setting for the first time during their illustrious careers. The 12 men on the star-studded unit have a combined 83 All-Star appearances, 65 All-NBA nods, nine Finals MVP awards, and eight league MVP wins.

Four-time NBA championship-winning head coach Steve Kerr will take charge of the roster. He has set up practice runs against the USA Select Team to help his unit gel ahead of their trip to Paris. The USA Select Team, led by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, features 12 promising young stars, who’ll look to showcase their skills and test themselves against Team USA.

The 2024 Select Team @OrlandoMagic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as head coach of the Select Team that will train with the #USABMNT in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/BV2UTxbGRn — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 28, 2024

Curry has yet to experience anything but success when representing his nation and his excitement ahead of the Olympics should serve as a bad omen for the rest of the teams competing in the event.