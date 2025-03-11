Warriors Insider Sheds Light on How Jimmy Butler Has Impacted Stephen Curry and Other Warriors Players

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

No team in the Western Conference is as hot as the Golden State Warriors. Their acquisition of Jimmy Butler has proved to be an exceptional pickup. The team is 12-1 in games the star forward has played in. Butler’s presence has had a direct correlation to Stephen Curry’s play and that of the rest of the roster. Warriors insider Anthony Slater revealed exactly how Butler has impacted his new team.

Advertisement

Golden State was on the brink of having yet another disappointing season following their title run in 2022. The addition of Butler was to provide Curry with a co-star to alleviate some of the offensive burden. As a result, the four-time NBA champion is playing with a newfound energy in this 13-game stretch.

Butler is only averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists with Golden State. However, his contributions far exceed what he does on the basketball court. Slater went in depth to the what Butler means to the Warriors on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

“Jimmy Butler has given Steph Curry a reason to believe he can get in a playoff series and have a puncher’s chance,” Slater said. “Once Steph has that, you can see his basketball spirit lift.”

It’s apparent in Curry’s performance that his spirit is lifted, as Slater states. In the 42 games before Butler’s arrival, Curry was averaging 22.7 points and 6.1 assists on 43.1% shooting from the field. His numbers have propelled to 29.9 points and 6.1 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 42.4% from three three-point range.

Nobody expected Butler’s fit with the Warriors to be this good immediately. He has allowed players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski to revert to their usual positions.

“[Butler] just slots the rest of their team into the rightful place,” Slater said. “Moses Moody can suddenly just play off of him as just a catch-and-shoot three-and-d guy. [Podziemski] has found a nice two-man game with Butler.”

. @anthonyVslater explains why Jimmy Butler has worked on the Warriors: "We probably talked too much about the issues in Miami and acted like they would go with him to the next team. Like no, he's not upset with the next team. The next team, the Warriors, decided to pay him." pic.twitter.com/Ci9UR2LO70 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 11, 2025

Butler has had a profound impact on everyone on the team. Slater also mentioned that Butler is doing whatever is required for the team to win. That level of selflessness has gone a long way in the Warriors’ ascension to legitimate threats in the West.

The Warriors believe they can make a deep run with Jimmy Butler

It’s remarkable how much of a change one player can make to a team. The Warriors seemed to have wasted another year of Stephen Curry’s career before the trade. Following the Butler deal, the six-time All-Star has instilled the belief that this team can win against anyone.

“It does seem like a happier team than it was prior to the trade,” Slater said. “Typically, NBA Champions are top-10 in offense and defense. They’re top-5 in both with Butler.”

Golden State has the experience and the talent to compete with the best teams in the West. Although Butler has never won a championship, he has led the Heat to two NBA Finals. He knows how to perform on the biggest stages.

The Warriors, having that level of player alongside Curry, is a dangerous duo in a seven-game series. Golden State is the sixth seed and can easily claw their way higher up the standings. They pose a real threat to any teams with championship aspirations.