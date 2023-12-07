Hyped Up About GTA 6, Paul George Reveals His Favorite Edition of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto

The GTA VI trailer has the NBA world buzzing too. Therefore, Paul George and his crew also gave their thoughts on the same, during the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George. George and his co-hosts Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford jumped into discussing the trailer straightaway. PG-13 looked hyped while discussing the trailer and couldn’t wait to talk about it.

Long revealed that he voiced the minor character of Ballas member D on GTA V. Both George and Rutherford were unaware of this nugget. Long also lauded the environments shown in the trailer of GTA VI. He seemed most interested in the cars’ details and couldn’t wait to modify one for him when he plays.

It was clear that Long was loving the realistic details shown in the trailer. He also pointed out the inclusion of social media as a major part of the game.

George thought that the map of GTA VI would be an extension of the map in GTA Vice City, considering they are both based in Florida. Rutherford also pointed out that James tweeted about the trailer too. However, he isn’t much of a GTA fan and is more into Call of Duty. Meanwhile, PG revealed that GTA San Andreas is his favorite GTA of all time, considering the OG LA vibes in it.

Like Paul George, many can’t wait to play GTA VI

The memories of Tommy Vercetti navigating the bustling streets of Vice City remain alive in GTA fans’ memories. Therefore, GTA VI, which is also going to be in Vice City, is invoking a lot of nostalgia and hype. The landscape is similar to that of Miami and many fans have been mesmerized by the details of foliage, cars, and body movements.

For NBA fans, there is an additional allure. Miami Heat fans were quick to point out that the game trailer has Kaseya Center in it. Kaseya Center or the Miami Arena is the home of the Heat.

Considering that there are talks of most buildings being accessible in the game, there is a chance of the Arena being accessible too. Does it mean that we will have some basketball action in the game? The GTA San Andreas did have an option to play basketball but it was just our main character hooping all by himself.

But will GTA VI bring some NBA action in some form? With no confirmation regarding this detail, many NBA fans will wait with a lot of anticipation. At any rate, gaming is going to touch a whole new level when it drops in 2025.