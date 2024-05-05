Patrick Mahomes Rocks His $150,000 Rolex While Showing Support for His F1 Team in Miami

Patrick Mahomes is the epitome of style and sophistication, and he often aces boss looks. The three-time Super Bowl champion once again stole the show with his impeccable taste and flair, making a statement at the Miami Grand Prix. However, amidst the glitz and glam, it was his timepiece, a Rolex Day-Date Platinum, that might have gone a bit unnoticed.

Dressed in a powder blue hoodie and matching shorts, Patrick Mahomes looked as cool and stunning as ever, donning the colors of his team, Alpine F1. Meanwhile, his prestigious timepiece stole the show, adorned with a diamond-set bezel and baby blue dial worth a staggering $150,000, screaming luxury and elegance.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Mahomes has flaunted his affinity for fine watches. Last year, he rocked the same Rolex model during his visit to the White House, adding a touch of sophistication to the occasion.

The Alpine F1 co-owner’s appearance at the Miami Grand Prix comes hot on the heels of his venture into Formula One team ownership alongside teammate Travis Kelce. With a significant $218 million investment in the Alpine F1 Team last year, Mahomes’ portfolio is looking better than ever.

The two-time MVP was accompanied by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who was spotted at the event in an orange mini-dress. As the power couple graced the Miami Grand Prix with their presence, fans couldn’t help but ask for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who were also expected at the event.

Patrick Mahomes Shows Passing Prowess at F1 Event

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just content with dominating the NFL; he’s navigating the world of motorsport too. In a recent Instagram reel uploaded by the Alpine F1 team’s official handle, the Chiefs’ QB celebrated his induction as the team’s official co-owner, but in his signature football style.

He tested the Alpine F1’s reserve driver’s versatility by tossing a football pass to Jack Doohan. The footage captured Mahomes effortlessly throwing the ball to Doohan, who was standing across an entire seating area, highlighting the quarterback’s seamless transition from the football field to the racetrack.

Jack Doohan’s journey to becoming Alpine’s reserve driver is equally impressive. Formerly part of the Red Bull Junior Team, Doohan made the strategic move to join Alpine’s training program in 2022—a decision he later hailed as the “best move of his career.” His shift paid off, as he now assumes the crucial role of reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Doohan’s success in Formula 3 championships and his standout performances in Formula 2 make him a rising star in the world of motorsport.