“I Ain’t Begging or Kissing A**”: 4x All-Star Gets Candid on Being Pushed Out of the NBA

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) battles for position with Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) and guard Gary Payton II (0) in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins recently got on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast where he was asked to speak out the current stage of his basketball journey. The four-time NBA All-Star revealed that he is still looking for a way back to the NBA, and is currently playing in Taiwan for the ‘Beer Leopards’. Matt Barnes asked the big man directly if he believes that he still has what it takes to do it in the league.

Claiming that he puts a lot of time on his body, now, Cousins also detailed how he can play till he’s 40.

“I could play this game till I’m 40, bro. Just, with the way I play the game. I understand the game, I’ve never really relied on athleticism, I don’t get a lot of credit for it, for whatever reason. But I’ve also tried to use my IQ to get me through the game. But, I think I got a lot left in the tank, I can help a lot of teams.”

During his time in the NBA, when healthy, the now-33-year-old was one of the best, consistently. Unfortunately, his body refused to hold up when it mattered most, something that massively diminished his value in the teams’ eyes. However, in Taiwan, he finally seems to be putting the time into his body, and it shows. The big man is averaging a stellar 22 points per game while shooting 60% from the field, and 36% from three-point range, as per Latin Basket.

But, while he has been doing well in Taiwan, and would love to take that production with him into the NBA, he also admitted that he wasn’t going to bend over backwards to make it happen.

“I’m also in this space where I’mma go where I’m wanted and appreciated, you know what I mean? So uh, you know, I ain’t begging or kissing a** to make nothing happen.”

It is admirable of Cousins to uphold his current mentality, despite his wish to come back State-side. However, there is also some bad news here. Given his injury history in the past and his age now, NBA teams are likely going to be hesitant to give him a real second chance in the NBA, even if he may deserve it completely.

But, hopefully, a league executive has a change of heart on the topic, and the big man can have the opportunity to prove just about everyone wrong about what he can do on an NBA court today.

DeMarcus Cousins did not get a great end to his NBA journey

DeMarcus Cousins last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. While he was on multiple teams during that season, his most salient tenure came with the Denver Nuggets during that year. However, soon after, he was left without a contract, and wondering why he had not been awarded one by any of the 30 teams in the league. During his interview with Sirius XM Radio, the big man even revealed his biggest frustration with his situation.

“I can never get the raw, honest truth”

Cousins eventually chose to retire from the NBA in 2024, electing to go to Taiwan to continue his basketball journey. However, it is clear that if an NBA team makes a truly fair offer, the big man would not only come back in a heartbeat but also leave it all on the floor on a nightly basis.