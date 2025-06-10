“He’s Not In A Good Mental Space”: Attacked With Beers After Being Ejected, DeMarcus Cousins Looked To Fight Fans In Puerto Rico

Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena | Credits- Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The four-time NBA All-Star may no longer be in the league’s spotlight, but he’s still managing to find himself at the center of chaos. During a Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) game in Puerto Rico on Monday night, DeMarcus Cousins — now playing for Mets de Guaynabo — was ejected early in the fourth quarter of a tense matchup against Vaqueros de Bayamon, with his team trailing 81–71. What led to his ejection was actually a rather wild sequence of events.

After a courtside fan repeatedly flashed a middle finger at the former Warriors star, Cousins, known for his fiery temperament, snapped. He stormed toward the fan and got into a brief shoving match before teammates and coaches stepped in to pull him away.

The referees, unsurprisingly, ejected the big man. But as Cousins made his way toward the tunnel, the hostility from the crowd only escalated. Fans hurled obscenities — and then beer cups — at the 6-foot-10 center. Visibly agitated, Cousins tried to confront the hecklers, pushing against security for several tense seconds before finally being dragged into the tunnel. Wild, just as promised.

DeMarcus Cousins was ejected, and fans threw beer at him on his way out (Via @12magnificos) pic.twitter.com/DXiE3zuvB5 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 10, 2025

The game ended in a 101–91 defeat for Guaynabo, and social media reactions were swift. One user on X wrote, “He’s not in a good mental space right now,” echoing concerns about Cousins’ temperament. However, such a statement might overlook the fact that Cousins was the one who was provoked first.

He’s not in a good mental space right now… — PayneHoops (@CookedByPayne) June 10, 2025

Cousins may have been wrong to react, but the fan’s behavior crossed every line — and the league failed to protect one of its biggest stars. Two questions remain: Where were the referees when the abuse started? And why weren’t those fans ejected immediately?

In most professional basketball leagues, spectators who antagonize players are removed swiftly. But BSN officials allowed this situation to spiral. The initial obscene gestures were ignored. The beer-throwing went seemingly unchecked. And when security finally intervened, their focus was solely on restraining Cousins, not on addressing those who instigated the incident.

The league’s rising popularity — boosted by investments from Puerto Rican music stars and the arrival of NBA names like Cousins and Chris Duarte — now risks being overshadowed by growing concerns about safety, accountability, and crowd control.

Cousins’ arrival brought bigger crowds and renewed buzz to the BSN. But last night’s events raised serious questions about whether the league is ready for the intensity that comes with high-profile players — and whether it’s willing to protect them.

Cousins is no stranger to controversy, having clashed with officials and fans during his NBA career. But to focus solely on his reaction is to ignore the broader failure on display. Two wrongs don’t make a right. But context matters. He didn’t start the fire. The fans did.

Puerto Rico’s passionate basketball culture is a source of pride, but that passion crossed into aggression that night. The league must now reckon with the consequences. As Cousins disappeared into the tunnel under a barrage of insults and flying drinks, the real question emerged: Should leagues allow fans to provoke players without consequence, or protect them from abuse?