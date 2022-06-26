“I always kicked LeBron James’ a** in AAU!”: Kendrick Perkins makes TALL claim about his and $1 billion Lakers man’s high school battles

Kendrick Perkins claims that his Houston Hoops club has always won all championship games against LeBron James’ Ohio Shooting Stars.

Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James have always been brothers. Big Perk is extremely happy to have been able to watch personally how the Los Angeles Lakers great rose to superstardom.

The two friends have played basketball together since they were teenagers and continued to do so at college.

Perkins is overjoyed for his friend now that he has officially earned billionaire status.

I had to take a moment to APPRECIATE my African American brother @KingJames!!! Real Talk. pic.twitter.com/P0Iahv6KoM — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 3, 2022

Perkins and LeBron have been teammates since playing in the AAU. The 2002 Oakland Soldiers were one of the most dominant AAU teams assembled.

LeBron joined the Oakland Soldiers just two years before his NBA debut and went on to help them win every tournament they entered. Future NBA Championship teammates Kendrick Perkins and Leon Powe appeared especially dominant. This was owing to LeBron’s innate ability to make everyone around him better.

Between 2009 and 2013, LeBron went on to become, well, LeBron, winning the NBA MVP four times.

Kendrick Perkins claims to have always beaten LeBron James in AAU competitions

Former NBA player, Kendrick Perkins is now a full-time analyst. He recently appeared on the JJ Redick podcast. Perkins spoke about his media career and playing against LeBron James during their college days.

Perkins first met LeBron James in the seventh grade. He was a member of the Houston Hoops, a team that competed against LeBron’s Ohio Shooting Stars.

Kendrick Perkins subsequently made friends with Lebron while they were teammates on the Oakland Soldiers at ABCD Camp. Perkins was ranked No. 3 on the AAU circuit beginning in ninth grade. LeBron was ranked No. 1, and Chris Paul was ranked No. 2.

When asked about playing LeBron James in college, Perk said, “I kicked LeBron’s a** every time we played in the AAU tournaments.”

Big Perk also claimed that his Houston club always beat LeBron in championship rounds. Few people can boast of an unblemished flawless record against the King. Kendrick Perkins, on the other hand, claims to have done so!

Perkins and LeBron eventually played together on the dominating Oakland Soldiers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

