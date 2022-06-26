“Kyrie Irving lives in NY, why would he fly across the country to work out in LA?”: NBA Twitter smells Nets star’s manipulation amid interests from the Lakers and Clippers

As Brooklyn Nets risk losing James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 6 months, the latter is balling in LA without any care.

This offseason might be the toughest the Brooklyn Nets would be seeing in a long time. After getting a plethora of great NBA players in the past few seasons starting with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, James Harden in 2021 and others like Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and many more in between, they might lose the biggest names in space of just a few months.

After crashing out from the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics, the rumours started that the sensational duo will break up in the off-season and now that we are here, things really look getting out of the hands in Brooklyn.

Although it’s then who are exploring the options to send Irving out in order to make themselves a proper contender while already having KD and Ben Simmons in their ranks, they are at the risk of losing the Slim Reaper as well while they are at it.

While they negate to deal with the disaster of losing Harden, Kyrie, and KD in the space of 5-6 months, the former NBA champion with the Cavaliers doesn’t have a care in the world and is playing basketball in LA.

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving has informed the Nets and Lakers that he plans on signing with LA this summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/rApnW5wYFW — Legion Hoops (@LeglonHooops) June 22, 2022

Kyrie Irving is showcasing his talents in LA amid interests from the Lakers and Clippers

Yes! While there are rumours surrounding his desire to leave the Nets, or the franchise wanting to trade him, Irving is making sure his suitors in LA know where he wants to play basketball next season.

Kyrie spotted working out in Los Angeles 👀 pic.twitter.com/YRANReAD9K — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 25, 2022

Tampering I hear? Come on, folks! He can ball wherever he wants in the offseason. We should be thankful he feels like playing basketball right now. With that $36.5 player option hanging and a couple more days left for him to decide on it, he has to generate interest in the market, and what other way could he have done it?

NBA Twitter has all sorts of views on it though.

He lives in NY/NJ but he works out in LA. Get it now? If most players work out in NY or LA why would he fly across the country to work out in LA? — kenny kuang (@Light23K) June 26, 2022

He is a Clipper pic.twitter.com/EU86xROnum — Clippers is home 👽📱🏠 (@ET_Clips) June 26, 2022

Lebron spotted working out in New York . What does that mean — WhySoSerious (@Jayden24053764) June 26, 2022

But lebron is in NY?! Lebron for Kyrie trade?! KD and Bron in Brooklyn?!!?! — Matt Naval (@pepperPhD69) June 26, 2022

