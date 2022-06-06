“I am harshly grading Stephen Curry as I’ve been told he’ll vault into the top 10 if he wins FMVP”: Skip Bayless reasons why he grades the GSW MVP ‘B’ for a 29-point Game 2 performance

Skip Bayless graded Stephen Curry a ‘B’ for his Game 2 performance as the analyst was “grading on the steepest curve”.

Despite having a lesser attractive stat line than Game 1, Stephen Curry was absolutely sensational in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 107-88 win over the Celtics. The 2-time MVP played 32:11 minutes, sitting out the entire 4th quarter, and finished the night with 29/6/4 on 42.9% shooting from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arch.

On the latest episode of “UNDISPUTED”, analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decided to grade The Baby-Faced Assassin’s performance from last night. While Sharpe was generous enough to give Curry an ‘A-’, Bayless was stricter with his judging, giving the sharpshooter a ‘B’. Skip explained himself:

“I am grading on the steepest curve because the man across from me (Shannon) is making the case that if Steph wins MVP of this Finals, he just might well fall into the all-time top 10. That is the curve upon which I am harshly grading Steph Curry.

I will give him a ‘B’ for last night because I thought he was pretty good last night. I also thought he owed his team for what didn’t happen from Steph Curry in Game 1. So you make the case ‘he’s been the best player on the floor’, and man, how can you make that case? I’m not sure there has been a best player on the floor.”

“If Stephen Curry had a little better efficiency, he’d gotten an ‘A+’”: Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe further explained why he grade Curry ‘A-’. Shannon said:

“‘A-’, Skip, because he wasn’t efficient at all. He was 9-21, he was 5-12 from three. But those 10 points in the 1st quarter, he kept them in the ball game… and in the 3rd quarter, when they blew the game open, he had 14 points. And I like the fact that he had those 14 points but he gave you 3 steals also. So, he gave you 29. Skip, he’s been the best player in these two games. He’s been the best player on the court.

10 in the first quarter, 14 in the third quarter when they blew the ball game open, I gave him an ‘A-‘. If he had a little better efficiency, he’d gotten an ‘A’, maybe an ‘A+’ because he did give you 3 steals, Skip… I thought he played well last night and you need him to play well or you gon’ be done.”

Certainly, if the 8-time All-Star puts up a few more performances such as this one, he’d not only win his 4th NBA title, but also lift that long-awaited Finals MVP trophy.