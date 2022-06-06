“We have a little competition going, and Jordan Poole took the lead tonight”: Stephen Curry lauds the guard’s buzzer-beating half-court shot, highlighting its importance for GSW’s momentum

In the dying seconds of the 3rd quarter of the GSW-Celtics Game 2, Jordan Poole hit a huge buzzer-beater from near the half-court line.

After getting embarrassed in the final quarter of Game 1, the Golden State Warriors seemed locked in and made much more efficient decisions with and without the rock. Stephen Curry led the pack with 29 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on a 42.9/41.7/85.7 shooting split, as Steve Kerr’s grabbed a comfortable 107-88 Game 2 win against the Boston Celtics to tie the NBA Finals 1-1.

Kevin Looney (12 points, 7 rebounds), Draymond Green (9/5/7), and Andrew Wiggins (11 points, 6 rebounds), all had efficient outings to support their 2-time MVP. And leading the team’s second unit, Jordan Poole put on a sensational performance.

Being on the floor for merely 22:38 minutes, the 22-year-old finished the night with 17 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. The 6-foot-4 shifty guard hit 5 three-pointers on 9 attempts, which included an impressive buzzer-beater that went viral all over social media.

“Jordan Poole is capable of it, we shoot half-court shots every practice”: Stephen Curry

For several years now, we are accustomed to seeing Steph attempting the final shot of any period no matter where on the hardwood he is on. However, during the dying seconds of the 3rd period, Poole completely ignored The Baby-Faced Assassin and went on to knock down a near-50-footer.

Curry did seem to be immensely proud of JP’s ridiculous shot.

Steph further went on to laud Jordan for the shot in the postgame presser, and further said:

“We talk about how we finish quarters and how that momentum carries over. So obviously, that was a big shot, to get the crowd into it. Put a kind of a dagger on that great third quarter we had.

He’s capable of it. We shoot half-court shots every practice, shootaround. We have a little competition going. If you make one during the game, we count it. So he took the lead tonight.”

Both teams will now fly to Massachusetts as the Finals now shift to Boston. Golden State will surely be aware that Jayson Tatum and co. will come out stronger, with hopes to lead the series again.