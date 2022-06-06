“LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry are the only players averaging 25-5-5!”: The Warriors superstar continues to elevate himself into the upper echelons of NBA royalty

Stephen Curry continues to put a gap between himself and other point guards. The Warriors even the series and maintain the course.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Boston Celtics by a 19-point margin of victory tonight. They have evened the series 1-1 and once again, Stephen Curry was sensational.

The two-time MVP scored 29 points along with six rebounds and four assists. He also recorded three steals and NBA Twitter gave its plaudits to the point guard for his stellar defense.

Steph Curry breaking this C’s defense in a way we haven’t seen yet this postseason. He’s incredible. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) June 6, 2022

Steph Curry is working his ass off on defense — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 6, 2022

As the opinion seems like a consensus, Stephen Curry’s defense deserves some praise. However, to us, the thing that stands out the most is his career Finals average.

Also read: “It always starts with Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant was here, our offense started with Steph”: Draymond Green praises Warriors’ MVP while taking shots at Nets’ star

Steph Finals career: 26.8 PPG

5.7 RPG

6.1 APG

59.1 TS% He is 1 of 3 players ever averaging 25/5/5 on 55 TS% in the Finals. The others are LeBron and Jordan. pic.twitter.com/0VJzjIcBTp — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2022

Only LeBron James and Michael Jordan can match Stephen Curry and his Finals average!

Yes, you read that one right, the two greatest players are the only ones who can touch Stephen Curry and his absurd Finals average of 27/6/6!

As one Twitter user pointed out, we are witnessing something special. No player can have the gravity of Steph Curry nor can they match up to him, at least as of this series.

Steph Curry is a 34 year old 6’3 guard averaging 32 PPG in the NBA Finals while the best defense in the league guards him like this… I don’t think people truly understand what they’re witnessing. pic.twitter.com/lEHtbrJxhp — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 6, 2022

The Warriors superstar is vying for his fourth title and perhaps his first Finals MVP. If he does manage to win both, we might have to vacate the Mount Rushmore of NBA all-time greats. This is not an exaggeration.

Also read: “Vivek Ranadive’s obsession with the Warriors has set Sacramento Kings back 20 years”: NBA Twitter roasts the Kings owner for his presence in a Dubs game for the second time these playoffs