“I am in the same conversation as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant”: Tyler Herro makes a bold statement about how he sees himself in the NBA today

Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro explains that he thinks he is on the same level as some of the fellow young superstars in the league.

When rumours swirled around the Heat’s interest in James Harden early last season, much of the fanbase was quite glad that Herro didn’t end up in Houston.

However, when Herro started to struggle, Miami’s decision not to include him in the trade became a meme for the casual NBA fan. Currently, the views on Herro are on two ends of the spectrum.

People are opinionated when it comes to Tyler Herro’s future and how he projects, so I asked him where he sees himself in the mix He told me he should be grouped with the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant as possible future stars Listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/fQjM2fWEAN — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 12, 2021

If one had to pick between Luka and Tyler Herro, there is an obvious answer. However, Tyler himself doesn’t feel this is the case. In a recent interview, he was asked about how he sees himself as a player. Herro says –

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day. Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too”

A bold claim. However, it is not a bad thing to bet on yourself. Additionally, he will be looking after a having a poor second season in the NBA.

What to expect from Tyler Herro this season?

As a rookie, Tyler Herro averaged 13.5 ppg, shooting nearly 39.0% from downtown. However, it was his performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs that made everyone take notice of the young star.

As the Miami Heat made a spirited run to the 2020 NBA Finals, Herro averaged 16.0 ppg (37.5% from long range) and 5.1 rpg while mostly coming off the bench.

However, he suffered from a sophomore slump. As a result, he had a very underwhelming second year in the NBA Playoffs where he averaged only 9 ppg.

As of now, it seems like Herro put in a lot of work in the offseason. In the process, he put on around 15 pounds of muscle after spending time in the gym. It looks like his efforts are paying off. In the preseason games, Tyler Herro is currently averaging 20.8 ppg, which is the 4th best in the league.

As a result, many people have high expectations for Herro in the upcoming season. He is most likely going to be coming off the bench this season and be the main scorer of the 2nd unit.

If he embraces that role, he could be set for a bounce-back year. The Heat will certainly hope that’s the case.

