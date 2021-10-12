“What do Dirk Nowitzki’s shot and LeBron James’ hairline have in common?”: When Dwyane Wade hilariously went off on the Miami Heat star on Twitter

Dwyane Wade once took to Twitter to ask fans what LeBron James’ hairline and Dirk Nowitzki’s shot have in common with one another.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have been close friends ever since they entered the league together over 18 years ago. They’ve played together twice throughout their storied careers; once with the Miami Heat where they repeated as champions and had another stint on the Cleveland Cavaliers that lasted for a mere few months.

of course, their second stint together is much less memorable than their time together on the Miami Heat alongside Chris Bosh. When thinking about LeBron James and Dwyane Wade playing with one another, it’s easy to think about how successful they were.

Many forget that Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 took care of business in 6 games in the NBA Finals against a supposed superteam consisting of the aforementioned superstars on the Miami Heat.

Dwyane Wade pokes fun at LeBron James’ hairline.

Seems as though Dwyane Wade still had Dirk on his mind months after the Mavericks legend had torched them in the NBA Finals. He took to Twitter in September of that same year to hilariously call out James’s receding hairline by comparing it to Nowitzki’s high arcing shot.

What does Dirk jumpshot and @KingJames LINEUP have in common??they both have hella ARC in the corners.. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 14, 2011

LeBron James and his hairline have been a topic of discussion for well over a decade now. Drake even joined in on the fun by roasting it at the first ever NBA Awards.

This tweet from Wade however, wasn’t the first as both LeBron James and D-Wade engaged in a ‘Twitter war’, both exchanging equally hilarious roasts with one another.

it’s safe to say that the two have had an undeniable amount of chemistry with one another for as long as anyone can remember.