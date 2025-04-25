“I Am Jealous”: Shaquille O’Neal Demands Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant’s Name in the GOAT Debate Alongside LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal is a common name to be found on any NBA fan’s list of the top 10 players of all time, but the Hall of Fame big man is rarely mentioned in the GOAT debate. The four-time champion arguably had the most dominant prime of any hooper ever, but his lack of longevity puts a wrench in any argument crowning him the greatest.

Shaq knows he’s not in the running to be named the GOAT and expressed his discontent about being left out of the conversation, which he shared with Dwight Howard on The Big Podcast. The Lakers legend doesn’t like having his name omitted from these kinds of discussions, but he understands why that’s the case.

However, The Diesel did point out others who should be mentioned in this never-ending debate. While he knows neither he nor Howard, despite being two of NBA history’s greatest centers, will ever be up for the crown, Shaq demanded that other champions who accomplished more than both of them be included.

“And when you start talking about the GOAT, I just want all the names mentioned,” Shaq said. “And you gotta start adding Steph Curry in there now. That’s all… Listen, I am jealous, and I’m sure Dwight feels the same way. I’m jealous that my name is not in that greatest of all time. It is what it is, doesn’t matter.”

Shaq didn’t let his jealousy get the better of him, though, and instead took the opportunity to lift up other legends who he believes belong in the conversation alongside LeBron James and Michael Jordan. “But if you’re gonna start talking about these people, yes, it’s Jordan. Yes, it’s LeBron. But you can’t forget Kobe, and you can’t forget Steph,” he continued.

The former MVP was able to come to terms with a harsh reality without disparaging other players in the process, a task that can be difficult for Shaq at times. But this isn’t the first time he’s admitted to his jealousy about not being in the GOAT debate.

Shaquille O’Neal denied being in the GOAT debate

Before JJ Redick was coaching in LA, he hosted Shaq on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three. The former sharpshooter was in awe while looking around at the 53-year-old’s career awards and accolades, which were proudly displayed throughout the set. After admiring the memorabilia, Redick bluntly said, “To me, you’re GOATed.”

“No, I’m not,” Shaq admitted. “I get jealous that my name is not in that greatest of all times, but I come from the era of if it’s not dominantly for sure, don’t mention my name. Of course, we have different categories… the most dominant category, I’m him. You can only say one other name, I don’t wanna hear nobody else’s name.”

Shaq may not view himself as the all-around greatest player ever, but he knows how dominant he was at his best. For that reason, The Diesel didn’t shy away from crediting himself in that department.