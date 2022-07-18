“Bronny James activated the LeGene!”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ eldest son’s highlights in Nike Peach Jam

NBA Twitter reacts as Bronny James sets the Peach Jam on fire with his excellent plays throughout the night

It is never easy to follow in your father’s footsteps, especially when they’re one of the greatest at what they do. No matter how much work you put in, sometimes it’s just not enough. For Bronny, the comparisons started when he was a young kid. People have expected him to follow in LeBron James‘ footsteps before he could even form proper sentences.

Bronny, despite being a brilliant player, failed to live up to the hype in the past years and received harsh criticism for the same. However, he’s been changing the narrative in the past few months. The high school senior has improved his bounce and bettered his game overall.

He has been putting on a show, and the same was witnessed earlier today at the Nike Pearl Jam. Bronny and team Strive for Greatness edged out Alabama Fusion on Day 1 of the event.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bronny at the Pearl Jam

Bronny James was seen playing brilliant basketball at the Pearl Jam.

There was a clip where James was going for an alley, and was hard-fouled, which made him punch out his own dunk.

NBA Twitter saw these and couldn’t stop themselves from reacting.

Is he lookin way better or am I dreaming — losisajew (@LeBetter6) July 17, 2022

LeGene is fully activated — Wijonomos👁 (@sadkidsquid) July 17, 2022

He’s gotten 50x in a matter of 6 months — ChamPeenPapi (@Champeenpapi) July 17, 2022

That boy nice now and not nice for Lebron son just nice in general — 2toptier (@khadayoungin) July 18, 2022

Bronny would look to keep improving and impressing more people before he graduates from high school next spring. If he keeps up with his trajectory, LBJ would surely get to play his final season with his son in the league.