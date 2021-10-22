“Absolutely sick of this filth from this light skinned boy, Stephen Curry!”: Kendrick Perkins hilariously compliments the Warriors star after his 45 point explosion vs Clippers

Kendrick Perkins makes a hilarious comment about Golden State Warriors star about Stephen Curry after a 45-point showing against the Clippers

Stephen Curry does it again.

In a match against what was frankly an unyielding Clippers side, the Chef poured on for an incredible 45 points, 10 rebounds showing, on 16 of 25 from the field (64%), and 8 of 13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc. In all senses of the word, this performance was vintage scoring Curry.

A lot of these points came in the fourth quarter, during a time when their opponents were threatening to take the game away from them. And just then, the greatest shooter of all time chose to hit an absolute dagger. And after witnessing the shit, it seems Kendrick Perkins felt he just had to share his reaction on Twitter.

Kendrick Perkins hilariously roasts Stephen Curry while praising him on Twitter

Before we start off on any of this, have you seen the shot in question here? No? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Beautiful, isn’t it?

Any fan that bore witness to this savagery likely looked away from the screen in absolute disgust of the filth they’d just watched. And evidently, Big Perk was no different.

I can’t stand that light skin dude with the green eyes!!! Low key I’m jealous. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 22, 2021

We’re right there with you Big Perk!

Night after night, this man finds a way to make the craziest of shots. Some way or the other, sometimes even with no rhythm or balance whatsoever, he finds a way to make the ball go to the rim, and beautifully through the net.

It makes no sense, it’s like a videogame. But more than anything, it is Stephen Curry.

