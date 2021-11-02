“Obviously I’ll bust his a**, I am locking Bob McAdoo up and I am getting 50, for sure”: Al Harrington disrespects Lakers legend on Gilbert Arenas’ show saying he’d beat him one-on-one

The former NBA star Al Harrington says he will bust Lakers legend Bob McAdoo’s a** in a one-on-one game, on Gilbert Arenas’ show.

Who they fancy beating in a one-on-one game is most NBA players’ favourite barbershop talk. Listening to the stars talking about it fascinates and excites many basketball fans.

That said, every NBA star thinks he’ll beat any superstar of any generation with any number of accolades. Well, that’s not arrogance. That’s how they make it to the biggest stage of basketball. That mentality is seeded deep in them from a very young age.

Talking about one-on-one basketball Al Harrington had a pretty hot take recently. The former Indiana Pacers star played a game with former Washington Wizards All-Star Gilbert Arenas where they discussed who would they beat in a one-on-one basketball game. Harrington crossed all the absurdities and said he would beat the Lakers legend, Bob McAdoo.

“So obviously I’ll bust his a**, but big respect to Bob McAdoo, I don’t wanna disrespect an OG.” – Al Harrington

Al Harrington says he is locking Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo up and will score 50 on him

Bob McAdoo, who was recently named in NBA’s top 75 players of all time, played in the NBA for 14 seasons in the 70s and 80s. He made 5 All-Star appearances, 2-all NBA teams, and won 2 Championships with the Lakers.

Al Harrington played in the NBA for 16 seasons. Far away from most of Bob’s accolades, this man never even made an All-Star appearance. Apart from his first 6-year stint with the Pacers, where he mostly came off the bench, he never was able to stay in a franchise for more than 2 years.

The host of the show, Josiah Johnson, interrupted Harrington to say Bob will also get some points on former Denver Nuggets star too, to which Al said, “I don’t think so, I am locking him up and I am getting 50, for sure.”

Coming up with the facts again. McAdoo was a 3-time NBA scoring Champion, only 8 people have done that other than Bob. Whereas Al Harrington scored more than 19 points in just 2 of his 16 seasons. He averaged a decent 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds throughout his career.

McAdoo, the 1975 MVP is on a different stratosphere from Al as a basketball player. His career average is over 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1 steal a game. While Al Harrington averaged close to a steal per game, he had a mere 0.3 blocks per game. Locking up McAdoo? No, can’t do.

The only thing Al Harrington has similar to Bob McAdoo is that they both were 6’9 power forwards who played for New York Knicks. That’s it. Bob will dominate him in any era with any rules.