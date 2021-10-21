“Your wife wants a divorce, but the judge is only giving her 5% of your money”: Gilbert Arenas compares Ben Simmons-Sixers situation with a marriage/divorce gone wrong

Ben Simmons is having turmoil in every possible way and his stay with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to be a bad situation for everyone.

The NBA regular season has started and Ben Simmons’ situation is still at the same place. Simmons was thrown out of practice by coach Doc Rivers after he declined several times to sub in for a drill, sources told ESPN’s, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Also read: “Is Ben Simmons playing the Season Opener against the Pelicans?”: Sixers’ star suspended by Head Coach Doc Rivers for the first game of the 2021-22 Season

When his superstar teammate is speaking on the media about not babysitting him and the coach is banning him for matches, how is he going to play with the team again?

Gilbert Arenas questionably compares the Ben Simmons situation to a divorce gone bad on his season preview for the 2021-22 NBA season

On his podcast “No chill with Gilbert Arenas”, Gilbert was breaking down the 2021-22 NBA season when Josiah Johnson asked agent 0,

“Do you see a world where it works for Ben Simmons and the Sixers if they stay together?”

To which Gilbert said very quickly,

“No, No, No, No… the best way to explain it ‘you’re married alright? Your wife wants a divorce, and then she goes to court and she’s taking you to court for half your money’

And then the judge says, ehhhn, I am only gonna give you like 5%. And now it’s like, 5%? We’re just gona take it back, I am gonna take him back, and he’s sitting like wait you’re not just gonna take try to take me for half my money and divorce me and then you didn’t get what you want now you want me back and I am supposed to be happy?”

Also Zero added “Sixers wanted a divorce, they thought they would be better without him, that they’d get everything in the world in free , no one bit, they were like we’ll give you 50%, we won’t take 50% we’ll take him back, and he(Ben) is like what am I a luggage?”

This situation is clearly as much fault of the management, Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid as it is of Simmons. And much as all these guys still keep talking in media about this situation, it will keep aggravating.

Also read: “Ben Simmons is faking mental illness and injury to avoid playing”: Sixers front office reportedly fine disgruntled point guard for trivializing mental health issues

Gilbert is not at all off-the point he has point when he says why would Simmons even feel like giving even his 20% of his energy to a team which didn’t want him to begin with.