Basketball

“If Patrick Ewing is in, Dwight Howard should be a top-75 player of all time”: Gilbert Arenas breaks down why former Orlando Magic superstar was the NBA 75th Anniversary Top 76 list’s biggest snub

"If Patrick Ewing is in, Dwight Howard should be a top-75 player of all time": Gilbert Arenas breaks down why former Orlando Magic superstar was the NBA 75th Anniversary Top 76 list's biggest snub
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Faker Kkoma Worlds: Faker and Coach kkoma interact with one another after DK vs T1 semifinals
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If Patrick Ewing is in, Dwight Howard should be a top-75 player of all time": Gilbert Arenas breaks down why former Orlando Magic superstar was the NBA 75th Anniversary Top 76 list's biggest snub
“If Patrick Ewing is in, Dwight Howard should be a top-75 player of all time”: Gilbert Arenas breaks down why former Orlando Magic superstar was the NBA 75th Anniversary Top 76 list’s biggest snub

Gilbert Arenas echoes the oft-repeated sentiment on NBA Twitter that Dwight Howard and Patrick Ewing…