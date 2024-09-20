“I Am Not a Rookie Anymore”: Angel Reese Wakes Up to Harsh Reality as Sky Lose Out in Race to WNBA Playoffs

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The WNBA’s regular season concluded on Thursday night but for eight teams, there’s no time to rest as the playoffs are set to commence on Sunday. However, Angel Reese won’t be among those in action over the weekend.

The Chicago Sky failed to finish in the top eight in the standings, ending their campaign. The realization that her season is over and she won’t be in WNBA action for the next eight months hit the center on Friday morning. She posted about it on X, writing,

“Woke up & remembered I’m not a rookie anymore.”

The Sky did have a chance to clinch a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season. They had to win their penultimate game of the campaign against the Atlanta Dream to secure the eighth spot in the standings.

However, around half of their roster including Reese and leading scorer Chennedy Carter were on the injury list for the game, resulting in an 86-70 loss. They lost their two games comprehensively and conceded the eighth spot in the table to the Dream.

The center, who missed her team’s final six games with a wrist fracture, will not get a taste of playoff basketball in her debut season. However, she should still be proud of her excellent campaign.

Angel Reese’s rookie season is one for record books

Reese embarked on a historic season in her rookie year in the WNBA, especially as a rebounder. She recorded 15 consecutive double-doubles, setting a new WNBA record.

The center averaged 13.1 rebounds per game, the highest in league history. She broke Sylvia Fowles’ record for most rebounds in a season (404) and had 446 before suffering the season-ending wrist injury. Her absence gave Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson the chance to lap her. She did not pass it up and finished the year with 451 boards, making her the record-holder for most rebounds in a season.

Reese gave Caitlin Clark a run for her money in the race for the Rookie of the Year award. However, her injury prevented her from finishing the year strong and potentially pipping the Indiana Fever star and winning the coveted prize.

It was a stellar campaign for Reese, who now has eight months to rest, recuperate, work on her game, and return rejuvenated for her sophomore season.