Angel Reese’s Rebounding Convinces Fans She is Female Dennis Rodman But Better

Angel Reese is having a historic debut season in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky center was expected to take the league by storm, and so far, she has lived up to her billing. Her sensational rebounding numbers and strong work on the defensive end have not only made her a contender for the Rookie of the Year award but have also earned her comparisons to Dennis Rodman.

Reese recently etched her name into the history books by becoming the first rookie in the WNBA or NBA since Shaquille O’Neal to register at least 20 rebounds in back-to-back games. She then went a step further and did it against the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces and became the first player in league history with 20 or more rebounds in three straight outings.

The record-breaking run has earned her a lot of praise on social media. Fans are impressed with her Rodman-like ability to get boards on both ends of the floor. One fan on X wrote that she is as good a rebounder and defender as the Hall of Famer was.

They noted that with a slight improvement on the offensive end, she could be deemed more impactful than the five-time NBA champion. The fan wrote,

“Angel reese is dennis rodman right now but if she polish her game offensively especially her lay up form she gone be much better.”

Angel reese is dennis rodman right now but if she polish her game offensively especially her lay up form she gone be much better — kanyetweakin (@JebareyW) August 24, 2024

Another fan also opined that akin to Rodman, she’s incredibly impactful as a rebounder and defender. However, they too complained about her number on offense. Particularly, her astonishing low 38% conversion rate.

Angel Reese gets 20 Rebounds again and becomes the first player in WNBA history to have 20 rebounds in back to back games. Sounds good, but shooting still terrible. She's either the new Dennis Rodman of the WNBA or the next 🐐 if the shooting gets fixed — RIJK HOOPS 🏀 (@rijkhoops) August 24, 2024

One fan presented a slightly different perspective. They stated that Reese is a mix of Hall of Famer Ben Wallace and Rodman and her offensive numbers aren’t as important as her impact defensively.

Angel Reese is Ben Wallace and Rodman. Defense, rebounding, hustle. If you compare her to those guys she’s the best at her position. Stop trying to compare her to scorers with post moves. https://t.co/1cCpQgvpSv — 10PagesAtATime (@authordwhite) August 25, 2024

One fan also compared her to Buck Williams. They added that if the rookie averages 18 points as the former Nets and Trail Blazers star did in his prime, she’d be among the best players in the league.

Angel Reese is a mix of Rodman and a little Buck Williams with room to grow offensively. Which is scary….. https://t.co/FB3mFTQ67q — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) August 24, 2024

The common consensus is that her impact off the ball is similar to Rodman’s, who was critical in helping the Pistons and Bulls win multiple championships. However, many believe her ceiling is higher and are backing her to improve offensively and become one of the best players in the league.

Despite her unappealing offensive numbers, Reese is in the running alongside Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year award. The race is going down to the wire but the Fever star is currently the favorite to win the prize. But the center could change that if she banks layups with a bit more consistency in what’s left of the regular season.