"I am the Love Doctor": Dr. Shaquille O'Neal Naughtily 'Wags Tongue' in a Surprising Interview with Bobbi Althoff Amid Fallout With Drake

Utathya Ghosh
Published September 05, 2023

Bobbi Althoff and Shaquille O’Neal
Credit: Twitter and USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal made a surprise appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast, creating waves with his cheeky antics. Among the highlights was a notably naughty moment when the towering former NBA star playfully ‘wagged his tongue.’ This was seen in a video released on Althoff’s Instagram account.

This surprise guest appearance by Shaq on Althoff’s podcast came at a time when tensions were high between the podcast host and Canadian superstar Drake, who had recently been a guest on her show.

Shaquille O’Neal does a ‘Love Doctor Tongue Wag’

During his unexpected appearance on The Really Good Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal discussed a range of topics, injecting humor and charisma into the conversation. 

The standout moment was when Shaq humorously introduced himself as “Dr. Shaquille O’Neal,” leading to a playful exchange with Bobbi Althoff.

In response to Althoff’s inquiry about the type of medicine he practiced, Shaq quipped, “No, not that kind of doctor.” When pressed further about his doctorate, he revealed, “I’m not a medical doctor. But I do have a minor in psychology.”

As the conversation took an amusing turn, Bobbi inquired if he saw patients, to which Shaq replied confidently, “All the time.” However, when she questioned whether he actually listened to his patients, Shaq’s response was, “No, they listen to me.”

The laughter continued as Bobbi asked if he received payment for his “services,” to which Shaq playfully responded, “No, they don’t pay me.” When she pressed him on why he engaged in such consultations, he proclaimed: 

“Cuz I’m the love doctor!” as he humorously flicked his tongue in a licking motion.

Throughout the podcast, Shaq’s infectious humor and candidness brought a refreshing energy to the show.

Shaq has a Doctorate in Education

Interestingly, the podcast wasn’t the only place where Shaq’s academic credentials came into play. At the outset of the interview, he introduced himself as “Dr. Shaquille O’Neal,” which could be alluding to his Doctorate in Education (Ed. D) from Barry University in Miami. 

His thesis, titled “The Duality of Humor and Aggression in Leadership Styles,” sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of the multi-talented athlete’s life.

