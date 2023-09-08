Offering Up $10,000 to Guess His Favorite Song, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Claims to Be ‘Too S*xy’ for the Gym

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest big men to grace the NBA. Shaq, during his playing days, was especially known for his natural gifts, which were his size and strength. But as retirement hit, Shaq ballooned out of control, reaching upwards of 400 pounds in weight. Recently, though, Shaq has been hitting the gym hard, often posting shirtless pics on Instagram. Oddly enough, during his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff on The Really Good Podcast, Shaq said ” I am too sexy for the gym“. Following up on his statement, Shaq even offered to donate over $10,000 to the host’s preferred charity if she could guess his theme song.

Advertisement

During the podcast, Shaq was ‘Mr. Nice guy’, as he even offered to drop Bobbi Althoof to Los Angeles after he invited her to watch one of his shows backstage. What was even more surprising was the fact that Shaq offered to drop Bobbi off on one of his two private jets.

Shaq says he is too sexy for the gym

The Lakers big man was recently a guest on The Really Good Podcast, hosted by Bobbi Althoff. While on the show, the duo were discussing the hotel that Shaq was living in. Upon being asked if he had a gym in his room, The Big Diesel responded: ” I don’t need the gym. I am already s**y“. The response by The Diesel was hilarious, as there was enough evidence to counter the Big Fella’s statement of him not working out.

Advertisement

Shaq continued the conversation by asking the host, “What is my theme song?. I will donate $10,000 to any charity of your choice if you can tell me what my theme song is“. To no one’s surprise, Bobbi didn’t know what song was Shaq’s favorite.

The Big Aristotle responded by saying, “I am too sexy for my shirt“, referring to the song by Right Said Fred. The Lakers legend even dropped a hint as to the song’s name, by pooping one of his pecs through his shirt. But the clue turned out to be truly useless, as the host had no idea what song Shaq was hinting at.

Shaquille O’Neal and his history of being very giving

The 4-time world-champion, Shaquille O’Neal has been widely known to have a very generous heart. The Lakers big man has engaged in several charities for over 2 decades now. His charities are mostly focused on getting proper employment, education, and opportunities for kids who come from troubled backgrounds.

Some of the charities that Shaq has invested in are Combaq Courts and Coalition to Back Black Businesses. He also hosts a yearly event called Shaq-A-Claus. Shaq-a-Claus has been providing tens of thousands of toys, meals, and other needs to youth across the country since 1997.

Advertisement

Each year, the star hosts events in Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, Nevada, and New York for thousands of children. But this is just the tip of the iceberg compared to the total sum of money and effort that Dr.O’Neal has put into charitable causes.