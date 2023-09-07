HomeSearch

“I Have 2 Planes!”: 3 Months After $27,000,000 Purchase, Shaquille O’Neal Flexes While Offering Invitation to Bobbi Althoff

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 07, 2023

“I Have 2 Planes!”: 3 Months After $27,000,000 Purchase, Shaquille O’Neal Flexes While Offering Invitation to Bobbi Althoff

Shaquille O’Neal and Bobbi Althoff
Credit: USA TODAY Sports, Instagram and Twitter

In a recent episode of Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast,” NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made waves with some surprising revelations. Among the standout moments was an unexpected flex, as Shaq extended a unique invitation to Bobbi herself.

This news comes three months after the unveiling of Shaq’s extravagant $27,000,000 plane, designed with the iconic Jumpman logo.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuAKRoGv36j/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Shaquille O’Neal has 2 private planes

During their engaging exchange, Bobbi and Shaq delved into the topic of planes. The conversation took an intriguing turn when Shaq casually mentioned that he owns not one, but two aircraft. The revelation left Bobbi astounded, prompting her to inquire about his flying habits.

The conversation unfolded as follows:

Bobbi: “She said that after this I can go to your show with her but I just met her like five minutes ago”

Shaq: “Yes, 8:30.”

Bobbi: “8:30? My flight’s at 10.”

Shaq:”You can take my plane.”

Bobbi: “You have your own plane?”

Shaq: “I have 2 [planes]!”

Bobbi: “That’s pretty cool. How often do you fly?”

While inviting Bobbi to his show, Shaq did not forget to take the chance to flex on her.

This podcast appearance was peppered with eccentric and entertaining moments, showcasing Shaq’s dynamic personality and ability to keep his audience engaged.

Shaq, the “love doctor”

In another unexpected moment, Shaq declared himself the “love doctor” while playfully wagging his tongue. 

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw0aIUaL6v2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This amusing self-designation came in response to Bobbi’s query about his professional title after he had initially introduced himself as “Dr. Shaquille O’Neal.”

Share this article

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

Read more from Utathya Ghosh