“I Have 2 Planes!”: 3 Months After $27,000,000 Purchase, Shaquille O’Neal Flexes While Offering Invitation to Bobbi Althoff

In a recent episode of Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast,” NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made waves with some surprising revelations. Among the standout moments was an unexpected flex, as Shaq extended a unique invitation to Bobbi herself.

This news comes three months after the unveiling of Shaq’s extravagant $27,000,000 plane, designed with the iconic Jumpman logo.

Shaquille O’Neal has 2 private planes

During their engaging exchange, Bobbi and Shaq delved into the topic of planes. The conversation took an intriguing turn when Shaq casually mentioned that he owns not one, but two aircraft. The revelation left Bobbi astounded, prompting her to inquire about his flying habits.

The conversation unfolded as follows:

Bobbi: “She said that after this I can go to your show with her but I just met her like five minutes ago” Shaq: “Yes, 8:30.” Bobbi: “8:30? My flight’s at 10.” Shaq:”You can take my plane.” Bobbi: “You have your own plane?” Shaq: “I have 2 [planes]!” Bobbi: “That’s pretty cool. How often do you fly?”

While inviting Bobbi to his show, Shaq did not forget to take the chance to flex on her.

This podcast appearance was peppered with eccentric and entertaining moments, showcasing Shaq’s dynamic personality and ability to keep his audience engaged.

Shaq, the “love doctor”

In another unexpected moment, Shaq declared himself the “love doctor” while playfully wagging his tongue.

This amusing self-designation came in response to Bobbi’s query about his professional title after he had initially introduced himself as “Dr. Shaquille O’Neal.”