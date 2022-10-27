“I asked Michael Jordan for advice”: Mark Cuban Reached Out to His Airness Before Entering the Sneaker Market

Mark Cuban speaks about the time he almost created his sneaker brand, Michael Jordan asking him to join forces, and more.

Mark Cuban has almost 6 billion dollars to his name, and most of it is invested in the Dallas Mavericks. The Shark Tank man loves to be in front of the camera. And has been that way since he started his first company. Mark has always been outspoken and even sold his talents to the world to get himself a basketball team.

In the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Mr. Cuban had many stories to share. One that would catch a lot of sneakerheads’ ears is the story of how he almost had his own sneaker line. And all that began with one request from a certain Michael Jordan.

He had asked MJ to find out more about the shoe business and the pitfalls of entering it. But Jordan had other ideas and looked to rope in the billionaire for his burgeoning brand. Cuban, who loves doing things for himself, didn’t want to be stuck with just an affiliate brand, said it was too much work and called it off.

If he had succeeded in signing the Chicago Bulls stalwart in 2001, there would have been a possibility to see the GOAT in a Mavs uniform, as well as Air Cubans on people’s feet. Air Cubans sound like the US government’s worst nightmare.

Ask Lavar Ball why you can’t emulate Michael Jordan

Lavar Ball, the father of the two successful brothers and one dangling for a carrot, knows how difficult it is to compete against the big box stores and traditional manufacturers. After launching his company BBB, none of his three children even wear their company products.

It was difficult to make them, plus they were so overpriced for what they offered. They were ticking time bombs on the court, with Lonzo publicly denouncing them when his signature pair exploded while playing.

If Mark was gunning for an athleisure shoe, chances are he’d have faced the same issues. Shoe manufacturing is a tedious process, and a billionaire like him does not have the time and patience to deal with such trivial matters.

Jordan Brand and MJ could have helped him with those problems. But then again, he wanted his sneaker to be uniquely “his”.

Mark Cuban knows the sneaker business – He’s invested heavily in Moolah Kicks

Mark Cuban has heavily invested in Moolah Kicks, a young company that started in 2020. The company believes in catering to female athletes because their biomechanics are different from their male counterparts.

Exclusive to the “Mujeres”, “femmes”, and “Donne” of the world, Moolah makes sure they create a product that fits right for a slimmer foot, has a higher arch, and needs support in the right places. Mr. Cuban, who could not create a brand of his own, has put his money on Natalie White instead. We couldn’t have the Air Cubans, but he sure is making Moolah from Kicks.

