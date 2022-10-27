“Michael Jordan Almost Signed With the Mavs”: Mark Cuban Reveals How He Almost Changed the Course of the GOAT’s Career

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban speaks on how he almost had Michael Jordan instead of the Wizards

Michael Jordan has been anointed by many as the GOAT for a very good reason. He was simply that good at the sport of basketball.

Whenever he stepped on the court, it felt like Lord Almighty themselves had decided they wanted to completely humiliate some grown men, right in front of their friends and family.

Now, this is MJ while he was on the Bulls. While he was on the Wizards though… we don’t talk about that. But… what if he wasn’t?

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently went Sneaker Shopping with Joe LaPuma and Complex. And suffice it to say, he had a juicy story to share.

Also Read: How Well did Michael Jordan Really Do On His NBA Debut 38 Years Ago?

Mark Cuban admits to trying to convince Michael Jordan to join the Mavericks, instead of the Wizards

In all honesty, Michael Jordan’s twilight years with the Wizards weren’t completely his fault. At the end of the day, the cast around him wasn’t exactly star material.

But, if he went to the Mavericks, we can’t help but think pairing him with a young Dirk Nowitzki would change everything. And crazily enough, that’s what almost happened.

From his expression, it appears that Mark Cuban regrets not being able to convince Michael Jordan, as MJ probably regrets his time with the Wizards.

If only the hands of father time could be turned back.

How is Michael Jordan’s current team, the Charlotte Hornets doing so far this season?

If you’re a Hornets fan, there is both good news and bad news.

On one hand, there is the injury to LaMelo Ball that just hasn’t let his step onto the floor at all, so far this season.

However, on the other end, there is the fact that the team currently holds a record of 2-1 after 3 games. And given the positive momentum behind them, it is likely their 4th victory will be coming pretty soon as well.

Still, the goal is to make the playoffs. And to make that happen, this franchise will be needing LaMelo Ball back very, very soon.

Also Read: NBA Takes No Prisoners With Grant Williams’ Punishment After His Controversial Moment vs DeMar DeRozan and Bulls