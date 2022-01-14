“I better f**king win the Evan Mobley jersey!”: Kevin Love hilariously stakes his claim on the Cavaliers star’s jersey after fan calls him out on his entry

Cavaliers star Kevin Love hilariously responds to fan on Twitter regarding Evan Mobley jersey giveaway

The Cavaliers are rolling this season! And by this point, it seems that every single person in the NBA community has taken notice.

The team astonishingly stands as the 6th seed right now, not only in the hunt for the playoffs, but also out of the play-in tournament as things stand. This is nothing less than incredible for such a young team.

Further, it seems that this team has also become revolutionary in its own right, becoming the first ones in the modern era to continually rely on the ‘Big-Ball’, where they employ players far taller and bigger than the height of their positions in the frontcourt.

Through all of this, rookie Evan Mobley has been a bit of a star. The man is currently averaging 15 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. The man has also been shooting 50.7% from the field, and even shows the potential to step back and hit the three one day.

Given all his performances in a special season for the Cavs, it makes sense for him to be a fan favorite. This is why the franchise recently gave supporters a chance to win a giveaway of his jersey. And here, let’s just say, teammate Kevin Love felt the need to step in as things went along.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kevin Love demands to receive Evan Mobley jersey on Twitter as a response to a fan

In the past, it was understandable for Kevin Love to be a bit unhappy with where he was. After all, the Cavaliers had gone from being a championship team to one that spent season after season in the lottery.

However, with the team starting to show promise again, the man is evidently very happy with his team. Heck, he even participates more with his teammates and fans than before, something we got yet another example of, very recently.

I better f*cking win it… https://t.co/mvhHwhfyCR — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 14, 2022

The Cavaliers better tend to that immediately. Otherwise, who knows? Somebody who is less of a fan of Evan Mobley may get the jersey. And that wouldn’t make anybody happy would it? Heck we know for a fact Kevin wouldn’t be in LOVE with the idea.

…Sorry.

