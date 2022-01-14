“Drake and Kyle Lowry spotted playing pickup basketball in Miami”: The Canadian rapper shares a special bond with the former Raptors player

Recently, Hip hop mogul Drake was spotted in Miami playing one-on-one basketball with Heat guard Kyle Lowry.

It’s no secret that Drake and Kyle Lowry share a great friendship. The four-time Grammy award winner hails from Toronto, Canada. The same city where Lowry spent 9-years playing for the Raptors. Drake is a huge hoops fan and is often present at the courtside for the Raptors games.

Over the years, the Canadian rapper had made numerous headlines for his antics on the courtside, especially when it comes to trash-taking with the visiting team. Drake shares a deep connection with the Toronto Raptors.

Thus Lowry’s exit from the franchise was a sad moment for Drake, considering Lowry was part of bringing the Raptors their first-ever NBA championship. Drake penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking Lowry for his bringing so much to the city of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram

Drake was recently spotted hooping with Lowry in Miami. The Heat would be facing the Raptors on the coming Tuesday.

NBA Twitter reacts to Drake playing pickup basketball with Kyle Lowry.

Currently, playing his first season with the Heat, Lowry is averaging 13.6 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 4.5 RPG on 41.8% shooting from the field.

Drake in Miami playing Kyle Lowry in a 1v1 🔥 (h/t @2cooI2blog) pic.twitter.com/ERorSpbIl9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2022

Kyle Lowry and Drake playing 1v1 in Miami 🔥 (🎥: @2cooI2blog) pic.twitter.com/yVZq99B10T — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 14, 2022

Oh, nothing to see here—just Drake and Kyle Lowry playing 1v1 at the Heat arena. Who do y’all think won? 🙃😭

pic.twitter.com/7SPJsBbYqA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 14, 2022

Why Kyle wasting his time man 😂 pic.twitter.com/YyLTMRpG0W — Andrew Brian Posadas (@AndrewBPosadas) January 14, 2022

If Lowry gets Covid or enters health and safety protocols, Drake needs to be banned from the NBA — Iykyk (@I_Man_12) January 14, 2022

Two goats — Nav (@Navtreaks) January 14, 2022

The Heat are currently playing some impressive basketball, despite having a depleted roster lacking Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat are the third seed in the eastern conference. On the other hand, the Raptors might find themselves in the play-in tournament this year.

The Raptors have lost three superstars in the past four years, including DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard, and most recently Lowry.