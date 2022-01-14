“Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis combine to outscore Stephen Curry and Co. 40-38 in the first half!”: Shocking first-half display by the Warriors results in their largest deficit at the break since moving to California in 1962-63

The Milwaukee Bucks led the Warriors 77-38 at halftime, thanks to the Greek Freak’s dominant display.

The Warriors entered the contest with a 30-10 record, which put them as the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns. As for the Bucks, they came into the game 26-17, as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

With both teams having championship aspirations, many expected the marquee matchup to be a high-octane, competitive game. Two quarters in, it turned out to be the exact opposite. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. absolutely decimated the Warriors, going into halftime with a 39-point lead.

The icing on the cake was when Bobby Portis beat the halftime buzzer and hit Stephen Curry’s signature shimmy.

Bobby Portis at the buzzer and hits the shimmy 🚨🤣pic.twitter.com/EC93pw0CGX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 14, 2022

The Warriors halftime deficit of 39 points is their largest since the 1962-63 season

The Warriors usually have a bad first half, an excellent third quarter and then a comeback in the final 12 minutes. However, only one of those statements came true against the Bucks. The Dubs had their worst half of the season, trailing by 39.

As a result, it was the Warriors’ largest deficit at intermission since the franchise moved to California in 1962-63. Luckily for the Dubs, they cut a bit of the deficit in the second half and avoided the worst defeat in franchise history.

The Bucks lead the Warriors 77-38 at the half. That 39 point halftime deficit is the largest the Warriors have trailed by since the franchise moved to California in 1962-63. Giannis and Portis combined to score 40 points, more than the Warriors entire team. pic.twitter.com/SzCTdHpakZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo absolutely destroyed the Warriors, ending the night 30-12-11 triple-double and making a strong case for MVP this season. His sidekick, Khris Middleton, also had an impressive outing, finishing with 23-5-7 in 30 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, for the Warriors, Stephen Curry continued his shooting slump, going 2/6 from three, and ending with a measly 12 points.

Golden State will look to put this beatdown behind them and quickly move on. They will try to snap their 2-game winning streak when they go up against the high-flying Chicago Bulls in their next matchup.

